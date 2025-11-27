Pitso Mosimane tips Kaizer Chiefs to mirror their rivals’ dominance in the national squad, while expressing hope that South Africa maintains consistency

The arrival of Hugo Broos has been a blessing in the eyes of South African football fans, as the team has consistently broken records once thought unattainable for the country.

However, this also reflects the competitiveness of the Premier Soccer League, with Mamelodi Sundowns setting the standard in recent years. Their dominance showcases the benefits of the experience gained from consecutive appearances in the CAF Champions League and, most recently, the FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates have, in recent seasons, joined the chase by mounting a strong challenge in the domestic league, which was followed by rewards on the continental stage. Their consistent improvement has earned them national recognition, as they currently have the most players in the Bafana Bafana setup.

But Kaizer Chiefs are seemingly finally finding their footing as one of South Africa’s biggest clubs, having ended a ten-year trophy drought last year. This success has given them the opportunity to re-establish themselves among Africa’s top teams, particularly in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is not far off with his predictions, as he believes the Naturena-based outfit could soon make their mark in the Bafana squad. Despite Broos’ past doubts about Chiefs’ form, he recently included four of their players in his AFCON preliminary squad.