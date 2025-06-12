Pitso Mosimane claims he is 'more appreciated' outside than Mzansi & hints Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs don't adore coaches as they should - 'In Egypt... they treat you like god'
The 60-year-old tactician has expressed his feelings to the public after serving many teams in Africa and abroad.
- Mosimane has coached in Mzansi and abroad
- He is one of the most successful African coaches
- Jingles argues SA don't adore their coaches