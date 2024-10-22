'Pitso Mosimane can't advise Kaizer Chiefs about Gaston Sirino, he failed! Let Nabi run his Amakhosi house' - Fans

The majority of the Glamour Boys supporters feel Jingles should not comment on matters concerning their team.

Recently, South African coach Pitso Mosimane praised attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino after his recent performances for Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player has been a hit for Amakhosi in his debut season; he has two goals and three assists in the four matches he has played across all competitions.

Amakhosi fans were unhappy with Mosimane's comments and have asked the newly appointed Esteghlal coach to let Nasreddine Nabi run his team.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.