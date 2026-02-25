'I turned off my phone!' - Pierre Kalulu shut out the noise following controversial Inter red card as Juventus star shrugs off suspension drama

The incident has dominated the Italian football landscape, leading to a public apology from Bastoni and even an admission of error from Serie A's refereeing designator. Former players, coaches and fans expressed their anger following the game, with Bastoni being called out by the refereeing chief. Kalulu, meanwhile, was criticised by Inter coach Christian Chivu, much to the anger of Luciano Spalletti.

Kalulu revealed his methods for dealing with the intense media scrutiny and social media backlash that followed his side's 3-2 defeat. The 24-year-old admitted that he took drastic measures to maintain his mental focus, choosing to disconnect entirely from the outside world.

“I turned off my phone so as not to feed it. Many people spoke, but in the end, the suspension remained. It's better to leave it all behind me. But I don't think this affected the match with Galatasaray. It would seem like we're looking for excuses, but instead, we got the game wrong,” the defender explained to L'Equipe, refusing to use the drama as a justification for Juve's subsequent 5-2 Champions League collapse.