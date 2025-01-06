Phuti Mohafe confident Bafana Bafana stars Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi will not leave Polokwane City amidst Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs links - 'Let it be their agenda'
The two Soweto giants have been monitoring the two Rise and Shine players since last season, but they have not been able to secure their signatures.
- Mohafe insists his players won't leave Polokwane
- Appolis and Matuludi are poised to leave
- They are linked with Chiefs and Pirates