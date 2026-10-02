Philippe Coutinho set for Santos debut as former Liverpool star named in squad for Sao Paulo derby clash

Cuca's selection could mark the end of Coutinho's prolonged absence from the game, which began after his departure from Vasco da Gama in February due to mental fatigue. The creator has not featured competitively since February 14, when he was jeered off by home supporters at Sao Januario after a Campeonato Carioca draw against Volta Redonda. That hostile reception led the academy graduate to negotiate his release before childhood friend Neymar helped convince him to seal a free transfer to Santos last month.