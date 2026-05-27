Philadelphia Union fire 2025 MLS Coach of the Year Bradley Carnell, name Jon Scheer sporting director after historically poor start

Carnell won the award after helping the low-budget Union roar back into the playoffs in 2025 and clinch the Supporters' Shield after missing out in 2024. But the offseason brought major change, with the club parting ways with several key players, including leading goalscorer Tai Baribo, who now features for D.C. United.

Despite those departures and an injury to star playmaker Quinn Sullivan, Philadelphia were still expected to be competitive this season. Instead, things quickly fell off the rails. The Union are the only club in MLS sitting on single-digit points, with seven, and their attack has scored just 18 goals - four of which came last weekend - through 15 games.

“I want to thank the fans, the players, the staff, and everyone involved with this club for the support and commitment during my time here,” said Carnell in a statement. “I’m proud of what we accomplished together and grateful for the relationships and memories we built along the way. To my staff and especially the players, thank you for your hard work and dedication through both the highs and the challenges, you inspired me every day and I appreciate the opportunity to have been part of this team.

This is the second time in Carnell's career that a promising start has given way to a sharp downturn. He led St. Louis City SC to the top of the Western Conference in their inaugural season, only to be sacked during a struggling sophomore campaign.