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Phil Neville axed by Portland Timbers as MLS side releases damning 'well short of expectations' statement about ex-Man Utd defender
Pressure finally tells after poor MLS form
Neville’s spell with the Portland Timbers came to an end following Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes. The result left Portland third from bottom in the Western Conference and eight points outside the automatic MLS play-off positions. The club confirmed on Monday that Neville had departed by mutual consent.
The decision arrives at a crucial stage of the season, with Portland hoping to revive their campaign during the upcoming World Cup break. Neville joined the Timbers in 2023 after leaving Inter Miami. Despite overseeing a squad viewed as capable of challenging higher up the table, Portland struggled for consistency and failed to solve persistent defensive problems throughout the current campaign.
Portland explain reasons behind coaching change
Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy admitted the club had not made the progress expected under Neville.
"We are appreciative of Phil’s commitment and efforts during his time with the Portland Timbers," Grabavoy said on the club's official website. "Phil brought enthusiasm and passion to the role, and it was a pleasure to work with him. We wish Phil all the best in his next opportunity.
"This offseason we had pointed discussions about the areas we needed to build on and improve. Ultimately, we have not seen the progress we’ve needed to, and, most importantly, results have fallen well short of expectations."
Another setback in Neville’s coaching career
Neville’s time in Portland included a record-breaking scoring season and two play-off appearances, but those positives were overshadowed by early exits and inconsistent form. He acknowledged that results had not been good enough during his tenure in Oregon.
"I realize we are in a results business, and the results haven't been to the expectation of this football club," he admitted. "To the Timbers Army - you are the reason I felt inspired to try and bring success to this club. Keep getting behind the players and the club in this wonderful city. I will miss you all."
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Portland begin search for new direction
Portland will now look for a new head coach capable of steadying the team defensively and reigniting their push for a play-off place. With a break in the MLS calendar approaching, the Timbers hierarchy have an opportunity to reset before the second half of the season.
Neville, meanwhile, returns to the market after another high-profile managerial setback. His reputation as a former player remains strong, but securing another top-level coaching role could prove difficult after disappointing spells in MLS.