'Petersen is weak! Chaine is my man but the only thing Kaizer Chiefs will feel is Brandon not Cup, Collins Mbesuma picked a fighter who can get red card from bench; Sipho knows his work' - Fans
The competition between the two top custodians in the country has been stiff, with both hoping to make the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. Interestingly, the duo has been crucial as the Sea Robbers and the Glamour Boys aim at dethroning Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL.
As Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs chase the Premier Soccer League glory, two men have been outstanding: Sipho Chaine and Brandon Petersen.
Petersen has managed to keep 11 clean sheets in the 16 league matches played, while his compatriot has 12 in 17 PLS outings.
However, Amakhosi legend Collins Mbesuma feels Petersen has a good command of his area as opposed to the Bucs shot stopper.
GOAL takes a look at reactions to Mbesuma's remarks.