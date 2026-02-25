'Petersen is weak! Chaine is my man but the only thing Kaizer Chiefs will feel is Brandon not Cup, Collins Mbesuma picked a fighter who can get red card from bench; Sipho knows his work' - Fans

As Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs chase the Premier Soccer League glory, two men have been outstanding: Sipho Chaine and Brandon Petersen.

Petersen has managed to keep 11 clean sheets in the 16 league matches played, while his compatriot has 12 in 17 PLS outings.

However, Amakhosi legend Collins Mbesuma feels Petersen has a good command of his area as opposed to the Bucs shot stopper.

GOAL takes a look at reactions to Mbesuma's remarks.