Sipho Chaine and Brandon Petersen, Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsGOAL
Seth Willis

'Petersen is weak! Chaine is my man but the only thing Kaizer Chiefs will feel is Brandon not Cup, Collins Mbesuma picked a fighter who can get red card from bench; Sipho knows his work' - Fans

The competition between the two top custodians in the country has been stiff, with both hoping to make the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. Interestingly, the duo has been crucial as the Sea Robbers and the Glamour Boys aim at dethroning Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL.

As Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs chase the Premier Soccer League glory, two men have been outstanding: Sipho Chaine and Brandon Petersen.

Petersen has managed to keep 11 clean sheets in the 16 league matches played, while his compatriot has 12 in 17 PLS outings. 

However, Amakhosi legend Collins Mbesuma feels Petersen has a good command of his area as opposed to the Bucs shot stopper.

GOAL takes a look at reactions to Mbesuma's remarks.

  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    Even if it is Bvuma, Mbesuma could have gone with him

    Chiefs brought you to South Africa, so you can't go with Sipho Chaine or Ronwen Williams; even if it was Bruce Bvuma, you would have picked him up. As the Buccaneers, we understand your opinion -  Dephy King Dee 

  • Brandon Petersen Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    When you shout from the bench, you become a better leader?

    So, when you shout from the bench, you become a better leader? These legends and what they smoke for social media is out of this world. Why not compare him with Williams or Elvis Chipezeze? -  Mfana Mfusi 

  • Sipho Chaine and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    I feel for Chaine

    That's why I don't fear the Saturday derby. I don't know why I don't feel or fear Sipho Chaine - Eddiey

  • Collins Mbesuma, Kaizer Chiefs, 2004Gallo

    Not surprised, he is a Khosi legend

    Mbesuma is a Khosi legend, so I am not surprised! Just imagine recognising a bench warmer - Lame

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chaine knows when to talk but Petersen shouts even at coaches

    Chaine is disciplined; he knows when to talk. He knows his job. Petersen talks too much, and he loves shouting even at the coaches. With Chaine, he lets his stats speak for him. Mbesuma just wants to justify his nonsense, but we are all allowed to have different opinions - King Thani

  • Brandon Petersen and Reeve Frosler, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Petersen is a fighter

    You guys are getting it wrong. Mbesuma picked his fighter, not his best goalkeeper between the two. Let's wait for him to pick the best goalkeeper. Petersen is a fighter, he even got a red card while on the bench - Kjr Bohanie 

  • Ronwen Williams, South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    I will go with Williams

    I am a Pirates fan, but I'd still go with Ronwen Williams against both. Petersen's talking is not doing him any good, does it? -  Lebo Marshall 

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    Chaine understands his primary role

    Sipho Chaine isn't a coach but a keeper who understands his primary duties, as the stats back him, so I will choose him for that -  Ditiro Seerane

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    They will feel Petersen & not any Cup

    The only thing Kaizer Chiefs will feel is Petersen, they will never feel any Cup - Ntsika Duba 

  • Brandon Petersen and Reeve FroslerBackpage

    Petersen is weak, Chaine is my man

    I'm Khosi, but Petersen is weak, Chaine is my man on the pole for both club and national -  Teboho Motseledi 

