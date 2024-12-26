Percy Tau, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Njabulo Blom and other superstars who can make big moves in the PSL january transfer window

Stars who could make big moves in and out of the Premier Soccer League in the upcoming January transfer window.

The 2024-2025 Premier Soccer League January transfer window is fast approaching, and with it comes a flurry of activity as clubs look to strengthen their squads in pursuit of their varying ambitions, both domestically and on the continental stage.

While historically this window may not be the busiest, it has still witnessed some significant player movements, including high-profile transfers like Thembinkosi Lorch’s switch from Orlando Pirates to Mamelodi Sundowns. As the window looms, join GOAL as we delve into the most likely players to make a move, shaping the future of the PSL’s elite teams.