The 37-year-old tactician has had ups and downs in the Botola Pro League and South African football fans have examined his progress.

Rhulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club dropped points after a 1-1 draw against Raja Club Athletic in the Casablanca Derby on Friday evening.

Mokwena joined the Moroccan powerhouse this season and the team is now placed in fifth position with 16 points from 11 games.

Following the draw against the reigning Botola Pro League champions, SA football lovers shared mixed reactions on social media.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you some of the best reactions.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!