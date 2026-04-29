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'Just bullsh*t' - Paul Scholes claims Martin Odegaard 'doesn't play his position properly' as Arsenal face 'big problem'
Tactical identity crisis at the Emirates
Arsenal secured a vital 1-0 win over Newcastle last weekend to keep their title hopes alive, but the performance did little to convince Scholes. The former United midfielder argued that Odegaard is frequently dropping too deep, disrupting the balance of a side that is already struggling to maintain fluidity in the middle of the park.
Speaking on The Overlap, Scholes was blunt about the skipper's positioning. "That game on Saturday [against Newcastle], I didn’t see all of it, I probably saw the first half an hour, but I think Odegaard is a big problem for them," he said. "I love Odegaard, I think he’s brilliant. Technically, he’s great, but he doesn’t play his position properly. Half the time I saw him in the first 20 minutes he was almost the deepest man. That football, it’s just bulls**t.
"Whether they’ve been told that or not, Odegaard is a No.10, Odegaard connects your midfield to your forward play. You wonder why there’s no flow in your team when he’s behind Martin Zubimendi, he’s behind Declan Rice. How can you get connections there?"
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The Bukayo Saka connection
Scholes suggested that the absence of Bukayo Saka has exacerbated Odegaard's struggles, as the two have developed a telepathic understanding on the right flank over recent seasons. Without his primary target to find with through balls, the Norwegian appears to be wandering into areas where he is not needed, often getting in the way of more defensive-minded teammates. This lack of structure has led to a dip in his output, with just one goal and five assists in 21 league matches this term.
"I also think that Saka not being there is a problem because I think Odegaard does connect well with Saka," Scholes added. "Once he gets in those positions behind the midfield, Saka’s off and running. I don’t think he [Odegaard] will have quite that connection with Viktor Gyokeres because he’s not that type of a player. Possibly with Kai Havertz he could have it."
Zubimendi and the midfield muddle
The criticism did not stop at the captain, as Scholes also turned his fire toward summer signing Zubimendi. The Spanish international arrived with a massive reputation for ball progression, but Scholes believes he has looked out of his depth in the physical environment of the Premier League. Fellow United legend Gary Neville echoed these concerns, noting that the trio of Zubimendi, Rice, and Odegaard got outplayed by Newcastle's engine room during their recent encounter.
Addressing the £51 million man's impact, Scholes said: "I never saw him as that (ball progressor). I never thought he was going to be a player to make your team play good football, and I think your central midfield player has to do that. I don’t think he progresses the game enough."
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Title race momentum shifts to Manchester
With the race for the trophy entering its final stages, Scholes believes the mental edge now sits firmly with Man City. He pointed to the experience gap between the two teams as the deciding factor that could see the title head back to the Etihad Stadium once again.
"City are handling it better with the big game last week, Arsenal limped over the line a little bit against Newcastle again," Scholes concluded. "I just think there’s a flow to City. I know there’s not massive experience in the squad but they’ve got the manager who has got the experience which is a big thing. Look, it’s going to be close, I don’t think there’s any doubting that, I just think City are capable of winning every game."