AFP
Paul Pogba reveals truth about fallout with 'really funny' Jose Mourinho at Man Utd
The paradox of the 'Special One'
Pogba’s return to Man Utd was supposed to herald a new era of dominance at Old Trafford, with Mourinho at the helm to guide the club back to the pinnacle of English football. While the pair secured a League Cup and Europa League double in their first season together, the narrative quickly shifted toward a breakdown in communication between the star player and the manager. Reflecting on those turbulent years, Pogba has now shed light on the lighter side of Mourinho that the public rarely witnessed. Despite the headlines suggesting a relationship beyond repair, the World Cup winner insisted that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss possessed a sense of humour that made the training ground a lively place, at least during the honeymoon period of their partnership.
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Pogba's respect for Mourinho
Reflecting on those early days in a conversation with Rio Ferdinand, Pogba insisted that there was no initial friction. "I don’t have any problem with any coaches, you know," Pogba said. "I always respect, always respect. They tell me what to do. They are the boss. That’s the truth. They are the boss. They decide if you play or not. And we were very cool at the start, very cool, sending messages and stuff like that. He’s a really funny man. He’s a funny guy. He’s really special, to be honest."
When the relationship soured
However, the relationship began to deteriorate during the 2017-18 campaign. Mourinho was reportedly frustrated with Pogba’s personal fitness regime, which the manager believed contributed to a hamstring injury the Frenchman suffered in September 2017. As the tension grew, Pogba found himself sidelined for key matches against Huddersfield Town and Sevilla - per The Sun.
Pogba believes the constant narrative surrounding him in the press played a major role in Mourinho's changing attitude. "And after a time, I think the injuries created that," Pogba explained. "And, you know, when always the media ask him questions about me, maybe makes him a bit like, okay, is he done? And this is the problem also with me, like a lot of people they love to ask about me. Always Paul, Paul, Paul. And that probably pissed him off."
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The final curtain at United
Despite the club triggering a contract extension to keep him until 2022, Pogba eventually left Man Utd on a free transfer for the second time in his career, and re-joined Juventus. His exit was a sour one, marked by a breakdown in his relationship with the match-going fans who had grown tired of the constant transfer sagas. During his final appearance at Old Trafford in April 2022, the atmosphere turned toxic as supporters chanted for him to leave.
Pogba is now attempting to make a fresh start at Monaco, but has seen his debut season at the Ligue 1 club ruined by familiar fitness problems.