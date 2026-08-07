The statement continues: "A striker born in 2001, from Adjamé (Ivory Coast) and of Malian nationality, El Bilal Touré developed in the academies of Ivory Coast and Mali before moving to Europe, where he made his professional debut for Stade de Reims. He moved to UD Almería in Spain's La Liga in 2022, establishing himself at a high level and attracting the interest of Atalanta, who signed him in the summer of 2023. With the Nerazzurri club he won the UEFA Europa League in the 2023/2024 season, before adding further international experience with VfB Stuttgart and Beşiktaş.





A dynamic and versatile striker, Touré combines physicality and pace. He stands out for his ability to attack space, link play with his team-mates and operate right across the front line. A key figure for the Mali national team, he arrives at Parma ready to put his international experience and qualities at the service of the Gialloblu side".