Ousmane Dembele in contention for PSG return after two-week injury lay-off ahead of vital Monaco clash
Ballon d'Or winner returns to the fold
After a two-week absence that saw him miss three key fixtures - the 3-0 victory over Metz and the 1-0 win against Le Havre in Ligue 1, as well as the 2-2 draw in the return leg against the Principality club - the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner is now back with the collective group, RMC Sport reports. His recovery follows a period of individual rehabilitation designed to ensure he suffered no setbacks during his return to action.
Staged return to the first team
Dembele has taken a cautious approach to his fitness, rejoining his team-mates for full sessions after demonstrating his readiness during tailor-made drills. The PSG coaching staff were keen to avoid rushing the former Barcelona winger back too soon, prioritising his long-term availability for the business end of the season.
The timing could not be better for Luis Enrique, as PSG prepare for a vital domestic encounter while sitting four points clear of second-placed Lens at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Dembele is now in contention to be included in the matchday squad for the visit of Monaco, who are currently seventh, this Friday evening at the Parc des Princes, marking a potential full-circle moment for the attacker.
Champions League objective in sight
While the Ligue 1 clash is the immediate priority, the Parisian hierarchy also have one eye on European progression. If the French star, who has netted 11 goals in all competitions this season, comes through the Monaco fixture unscathed, he could even be in line to start the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Chelsea next Wednesday.
Luis Enrique will be desperate to have his most creative spark available for the visit of the Premier League giants. Dembele's ability to drive at defenders and stretch the play has been missed during his short spell in the treatment room, and his return represents a significant upgrade to the PSG frontline.
Further boosts for Luis Enrique
The good news does not end with Dembele, as the PSG medical department has cleared other key figures for a return. Midfielder Joao Neves, who had been struggling with an ankle problem, has resumed training. Similarly, the versatile Senny Mayulu has overcome his own calf issues to rejoin the squad.
Both Mayulu and Neves were able to complete full sessions with the group this week. Provided they do not react poorly to the increased workload during Thursday's final preparations, they are expected to join Dembele in the squad to face Monaco as PSG look to consolidate their position at the top of the table.
