Oswin Appollis confident Orlando Pirates will 'bounce back' in the Soweto Derby and warns ‘We have a whole week to prepare’

After weeks of coach Abdeslam Ouaddou lamenting Orlando Pirates’ wastefulness in front of goal, the issue has finally caught up with them. In two crucial encounters, they needed just a goal or two to change the course of the game but failed to deliver.

Against Mamelodi Sundowns in the league game, it was clear that had Pirates broken the deadlock, the match could have unfolded very differently. The same story repeated itself in the Nedbank Cup, where they failed to find the net over 120 minutes, leaving themselves vulnerable.

Buccaneers duo Oswin Appollis and Kamogelo Sebelebele expressed their disappointment at the outcomes, but Appollis remains confident that they can turn the tide in their next fixture.