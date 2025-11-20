+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Peter Shalulile and Bathusi Aubaas, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

'Orlando Pirates were fined for witchcraft & Kaizer Chiefs will celebrate it the whole season! Patrice Motsepe's Mamelodi Sundowns will be dealt with behind the scenes by Bucs' Irvin Khoza because he didn't want them in CAF Champions League' - Fans

The Soweto giants' dream of competing in the CAF Inter-Club competition and probably going all the way was crushed by Saint Eloi Lupopo, who stood up to the Orlando Stadium supporters' pressure to make the group stage. The Buccaneers alleged anomalies from the Chaminots, but the ruling didn't favour them as anticipated.

Following their elimination, Orlando Pirates complained to the continental governing body; at the centre of the Bucs' complaints was the ineligibility question of two Saint-Eloi players and their head coach, Guy Bukasa.

However, CAF found no basis in their arguments and dismissed the case, but they were found guilty of spraying a chemical in St. Eloi Lupopo's changing room, which attracted a fine that almost hit half a million Rands.

Have a look at the reactions by the fans following the latest ruling, as sampled by GOAL.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • PSL chairman Irvin KhozaBackpagepix

    They will not reveal these losses

    When they brag about the profit they made, they will never deduct this amount because their balance will be read negatively - Xolisa Leon Neti 

    • Advertisement
  • Ulsan HD FC v Mamelodi Sundowns FC: Group F - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    African football is ruled by North Africa

    What did you expect? African football is ruled by North Africa, even if Motsepe is from South Africa - Hlalele Thabo 

  • Orlando Pirates Fans Backpage

    Pirates lost at home, away & far away

    So Orlando Pirates lost away, lost at home, and lost far away? - Ntombizimcelu'kiss Nyongande

  • Mandla Ncikazi and Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    I understand why CAF ruled this way

    Wow, I understand why CAF took this matter this way. Only real thinkers will see it -  Ras Njabulo Dan Matsebula

  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    Imagine...

    Imagine buying Madubula for R20 and getting fined R300k, it's even worse when you didn't win that match in penalties -  Sick Enter

  • St Eloi LupopoBackpage

    Mzansi to avenge?

    South Africa doesn't have experience of treating other teams badly. They'd better block cold water in the showers and leave warm water for the Congolese teams - Lesiba Elliot Latakgomo 

  • Irvin Khoza, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Motsepe in trouble with Khoza?

    Motsepe is in trouble with Mamelodi Sundowns; the most powerful person in the world, Irvin Khoza will deal with him behind the scenes - Peter Morolo 

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates were going to trouble Sundowns

    Motsepe didn't want  Pirates in the CAF cause he knew very well that if they came back, Sundowns would have to face them. Bucs will knock Masandawana out of CAF Champions League because he knows that when it comes to Pirates in Cups, the Soweto don't play around these days - Mdu Jack 

  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    Bucs were fined for witchcraft

    Orlando Pirates were fined for witchcraft. The same witchcraft blocked the back door -  Mo Mmola

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Only thing Chiefs will celebrate!

    Orlando Pirates' case defeat will be the only thing Kaizer Chiefs fans will be celebrating this season - Boss Queen 