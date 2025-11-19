Orlando Pirates case dismissed & Soweto giants fined R343,000 for chemical use! CAF rules in favour of Saint-Eloi Lupopo ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns showdown in CAF Champions League
Case dismissed
The CAF ruling means Pirates' faintest hope of getting back into the Champions League is now impossible.
Bucs and Lupopo clashed in the second preliminary round of the continental competition, and the Premier Soccer League giants lost the first leg by a 3-0 scoreline.
However, they fought back at the Orlando Stadium and restored parity, but were eliminated in the post-match penalty shootouts.
Why Pirates lodged complaint against Lupopo
After elimination, Bucs combed for technical reasons that they hoped would get Lupopo kicked out; they claimed Bukasa should not have been on the touchline because he was suspended.
Pirates cited Bukasa's suspension that came during the U20 AFCON earlier this year in Egypt, while he was in charge of the DR Congo U20 side, as a reason why he should have never been on the bench.
The Soweto giants also claimed that Lupopo registered Henoc Molia outside the transfer window period and challenged Kashala Wanet's eligibility, alleging he held two passports.
CAF delivers judgement
In a statement shared by Lupopo, CAF rejected Pirates' arguments, although it upheld the six-match suspension of the coach.
"Football Club Saint Lupopo has secured a decisive administrative victory following a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF)," Lupopo's statement read on Wednesday.
The CAF rejected the complaint filed by South Africa's Orlando Pirates and confirmed the eligibility of players Molia and Kashala, who were properly registered. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also clarified that the presence of coach Guy Bukasa on the bench during the match cannot be used as grounds for sanctioning FC Saint Eloi Lupopo.
"However, the Disciplinary Committee upheld the six-match suspension of coach Guy Bukasa Misakabu for the U-20 case, along with a fine."
Pirates fined
Additionally, the Buccaneers have been fined a total of R430,000 following Lupopo's complaints on the denial of accreditation and the spraying of chemicals in the locker room.
"Furthermore, following our club's complaint against Orlando Pirates, CAF has imposed financial sanctions on the South African club: $5,000 for denying FC Saint Eloi Lupopo the necessary accreditations. $20,000 for spraying chemicals in our team's locker room," the statement further read.
"This decision reinforces the victory achieved on the field and strengthens our club's position in the competition. FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo will continue to defend its interests with the utmost determination."
What next for Lupopo after blow to Bucs?
The DR Congo side will travel to South Africa again, given that they are set to face PSL heavyweights Masandawana in their opening group game. The game is slated for Saturday, November 22, at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Downs and Lupopo are in Group C, which also has Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger of Algeria and Sudan's giants Al Hilal.
Are Sundowns ready for 'dirty' Lupopo?
Just ahead of their game, Themba Zwane warned Sundowns of the threat posed by Lupopo. The Masandawana captain said he watched the DR Congo side take on Bucs and concluded they are a team that can employ 'dirty tricks' in order to win.
“We got an opportunity to watch them against Pirates. They are dirty, and the tackles were flying, but they put in hard work," Zwane said.
“We’re going to get time to analyse them so that we know where we can capitalise when we play against them. It’s going to be an exciting game to watch."
The Tshwane giants hope to go all the way to the final again this season, but unlike last time out, they are confident of winning the title. Downs fell to the Egyptian side, Pyramids FC, in the final last season.
Coincidentally, Pyramids had knocked out another South African opposition in the semi-final. Pirates were victims as Fiston Mayele inspired the Egyptian side to their first-ever Champions League trophy.