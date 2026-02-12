Orlando Pirates warned ahead of Casric Stars clash in Nedbank Cup Round of 16 as 'the stadium and fans will not be the ones playing'
Pirates drawn with Casric Stars
Orlando Pirates have been drawn to play against National First Division outfit Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup Last-16.
To reach this round of the tournament, Pirates beat third-tier side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 4-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium last weekend.
That makes it the second time for the Soweto giants to face lower division opposition in the Nedbank Cup this season.
Pirates issued with big warning
"The fact that Casric have made it into the Last 16 shows there is no easy draw. Anything can happen,” Mokoena told KickOff.
"The stadium will not be the one playing; the supporters will not be the ones playing, so it's only the players who will be playing.
“And besides, Casric also have fans. Gone are those days when players used to be respected just because of their name."
What makes Casric tricky opponents for Pirates
Casric Stars are having a strong campaign in the NFD and are serious contenders for promotion into the Premier Soccer League.
They are second on the NFD table with three points fewer than leaders Milford FC after 17 matches.
In securing their path to the Nedbank Cup Last-16, they beat Army Rocket 3-0 in the Round of 32, and that was their sixth consecutive unbeaten match in all competitions.
Pirates' quadruple bid
Having already won two major trophies this season, Pirates would want to maintain their Cup overhaul.
Winning the Nedbank Cup would hand them back a trophy they last won in 2024 and then atone for the disappointment of surrendering it to Kaizer Chiefs last season after their Soweto rivals beat them in the final.
The Buccaneers also have a chance to seal a quadruple this season should they lift the PSL title and Nedbank Cup.