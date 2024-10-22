Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of Bucs' clash with Gavin Hunt's side in South Africa's top flight football.

After a disappointing Carling Knockout exit, Orlando Pirates' focus is now on the Premier Soccer League where they will be hosting SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium.

The Swanky Boys were also sent home in the aforementioned competition, meaning they too will aim to bounce back against the Buccaneers.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and SuperSport, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.