Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Orlando Pirates clash against Stellenbosch in the league.

Orlando Pirates are eager to regain their number one spot after losing it to Mamelodi Sundowns.

They face Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium, aiming to maintain their unbeaten run.

Both teams come into this match after continental campaigns, with Pirates securing a win in Algeria.

On the other hand, Steve Barker's Stellenbosch suffered contrasting results in Mali.

Jose Riveiro will be looking for his team to continue their strong form as they aim to challenge for top spot. The match kicks off at 15:30.

