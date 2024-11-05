Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of Bucs' clash with the Natal Rich Boys in South Africa's top flight football.

Orlando Pirates will be chasing their seventh consecutive Premier Soccer League win when they host Richards Bay on Tuesday at the Orlando Stadium.

This is an interesting fixture since the Natal Rich Boys have been struggling for consistency and are just above the relegation zone.

Bucs' confidence is high as opposed to their opponent who will need to put up a brave fight in Soweto to stand a chance of getting a positive outcome.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and Richards Bay, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.