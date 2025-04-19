Orlando Pirates vs Pyramids Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Bucs' clash against Pyramids in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Orlando Pirates are the only unbeaten side in this year’s Caf Champions League, and coach Jose Riveiro will be urging his team to maintain that streak as they face Pyramids in the semi-final first leg at FNB Stadium.

The Egyptian side has struggled on the road, losing twice away from home in the competition, and the Buccaneers will be aiming to take full advantage of that poor travel form.

GOAL brings you all the key details ahead of this massive showdown between the Pirates and Pyramids.