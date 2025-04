GOAL predicts how the Soweto giants might start against the Egyptian outfit in the continental assignment.

On Saturday, Orlando Pirates host Pyramids FC in the first leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final at the FNB Stadium.

This is a massive game for the Soweto giants, who are chasing the second star after the 1995 triumph.

Here, GOAL selects Pirates’ strongest XI and predicts how Jose Riveiro is likely to set up his side against their opponents.