Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' Premier Soccer League trip to face Bahlabane Ba Ntwa on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants are set to face each other at the Orlando Stadium in the PSL encounter on Tuesday evening.

The Buccaneers will be looking to reclaim the top position in the standings, having been placed second, trailing behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Conversely, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa are striving for a good position in the top eight, having disappointingly begun the season under coach Dan Malesela.

Here, GOAL provides you with the necessary information on how to watch the Pirates and Gallants match, such as TV channels, streaming options, team updates, and much more.

