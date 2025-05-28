Orlando Pirates vs Magesi: Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you the details for the upcoming clash between the Buccaneers and Dikwena Tsa Meetse in the mid-week clash.

Both Orlando Pirates and Magesi FC will play their final Premier Soccer League game on Wednesday at the Orlando Stadium.

The Soweto giants are already guaranteed a top-two finish following a relatively better campaign as opposed to the previous one.

Dikwena Tsa Meetse need a miracle to secure a top eight finish; they can match Richards Bay with a win, but the 33 points will not be enough owing to their unimpressive goal difference.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Magesi, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.