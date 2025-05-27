Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face MTN8-chasing Magesi FC - Another exciting Bucs academy product to make full PSL debut?

The Sea Robbers welcome Dikwena tsa Meetse, who will be hoping to secure a spot in the MTN8 with a big victory over Bucs.

Orlando Pirates will face Magesi FC in their season-ending Premier Soccer League duel on Wednesday at the Orlando Stadium.

For Magesi, it is a crucial game since a big victory would put them into the PSL top eight if they win by five or more clear goals, but for Pirates, a win or a loss will not have any impact on their log standing.

The home game is a chance for interim coach Mandla Ncikazi to prove that he is a coach with winning credentials and is capable of leading the Sea Robbers. He is serving as an interim coach since Jose Riveiro left, but has not managed to post convincing results so far.

GOAL takes a look at how Ncikazi can line up his squad to face Magesi.