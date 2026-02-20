Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Makhehlene Makhaula, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Orlando Pirates vs Casric Stars Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & Squad News

The Buccaneers are still hoping to become the only side in South Africa to win all the available major trophies on the domestic front in a season. After winning the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout, the Soweto giants are now targeting a place in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals as they host the lower-tier outfit at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday in the Round of 16.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Casric Stars, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Kick-off time

    Game: Orlando Pirates vs Casric Stars
    Date:21 February 2026
    Kick-off:18h00 SA Time
    Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena
    • Advertisement

  • How to watch Pirates vs Casric Stars online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202 

     You can also follow LIVE updates here at GOAL.

  • Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates team news & squads

    Despite needing to bounce back from the recent loss to Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League, chances are high that coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will rotate his squad.

    Among those who might benefit are Sipho Mbule, Daniel Msendami and Andre de Jong.

    However, defenders Tapelo Xoki and Thabiso Lebitso are not available for selection due to injuries,, while influential midfielder Thalente Mbatha remains an injury doubt.

    Pirates' possible XI: Buthelezi, Chabatsane, Seema, Van Rooyen, Hotto, Mbatha, Nemtajela, De Jong, Moremi, Appollis, Msendami

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Casric Stars team news & squads

    The visitors will have to do without two players, Nhlanhla Ntuli and Thabang Ernest Rakwena, who are suspended.

    The second-tier outfit haven't confirmed any recent injuries ahead of the task at the Orlando Amstel Arena, but they hope to defy the odds and make the quarter-final.

    They will rely on former Pirates defender Justice Chabalala as well as Mfundo Thikazi and Hlayisi Chauke in their bid to cause an upset.

    Casric Stars possible XI: Mthombeni, Meveni, Lekhatla, Chabalala, Mtshweni, Marebane, Mlilo, Mogale, Moukete, Zwane, Chauke

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Pirates' 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions was ended on Wednesday after their 2-1 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League.

    To reach the Round of 16, they beat another lower-tier outfit, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 4-1 in a one-sided affair.

    Casric Stars beat Army Rocket 3-0 to set a date with Bucs; as a matter of fact, they have won two games in the last five outings and drawn three. They drew 2-2 with Hungry Lions in the league fixture last weekend. 

    In the head-to-head record, this is the first time the teams have met. 

  • Nedbank Cup TrophyBackpage

    Useful links

Cup
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Casric Stars FC crest
Casric Stars FC
CAS
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
0