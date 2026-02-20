Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Casric Stars, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Orlando Pirates vs Casric Stars Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & Squad News
Kick-off time
Game: Orlando Pirates vs Casric Stars Date: 21 February 2026 Kick-off: 18h00 SA Time Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena
How to watch Pirates vs Casric Stars online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
You can also follow LIVE updates here at GOAL.
Pirates team news & squads
Despite needing to bounce back from the recent loss to Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League, chances are high that coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will rotate his squad.
Among those who might benefit are Sipho Mbule, Daniel Msendami and Andre de Jong.
However, defenders Tapelo Xoki and Thabiso Lebitso are not available for selection due to injuries,, while influential midfielder Thalente Mbatha remains an injury doubt.
Pirates' possible XI: Buthelezi, Chabatsane, Seema, Van Rooyen, Hotto, Mbatha, Nemtajela, De Jong, Moremi, Appollis, Msendami
Casric Stars team news & squads
The visitors will have to do without two players, Nhlanhla Ntuli and Thabang Ernest Rakwena, who are suspended.
The second-tier outfit haven't confirmed any recent injuries ahead of the task at the Orlando Amstel Arena, but they hope to defy the odds and make the quarter-final.
They will rely on former Pirates defender Justice Chabalala as well as Mfundo Thikazi and Hlayisi Chauke in their bid to cause an upset.
Casric Stars possible XI: Mthombeni, Meveni, Lekhatla, Chabalala, Mtshweni, Marebane, Mlilo, Mogale, Moukete, Zwane, Chauke
Head-to-head and recent form
Pirates' 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions was ended on Wednesday after their 2-1 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League.
To reach the Round of 16, they beat another lower-tier outfit, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 4-1 in a one-sided affair.
Casric Stars beat Army Rocket 3-0 to set a date with Bucs; as a matter of fact, they have won two games in the last five outings and drawn three. They drew 2-2 with Hungry Lions in the league fixture last weekend.
In the head-to-head record, this is the first time the teams have met.
