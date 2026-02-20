Orlando Pirates vs Casric Stars Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & Squad News

Despite needing to bounce back from the recent loss to Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League, chances are high that coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will rotate his squad.

Among those who might benefit are Sipho Mbule, Daniel Msendami and Andre de Jong.

However, defenders Tapelo Xoki and Thabiso Lebitso are not available for selection due to injuries,, while influential midfielder Thalente Mbatha remains an injury doubt.

Pirates' possible XI: Buthelezi, Chabatsane, Seema, Van Rooyen, Hotto, Mbatha, Nemtajela, De Jong, Moremi, Appollis, Msendami