Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The gap between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns has now widened to 12 points, with the Buccaneers still holding three games in hand—but those are not guaranteed points.

Their last outing ended in a humbling 3-1 victory in the Nedbank Cup against Baroka, a result that helped their trophy defence.

Adding to their frustration, their scheduled fixture against Golden Arrows was postponed, leaving them with an extended break from competitive action.

As they prepare for their next match, coach José Riveiro will be mindful of their previous encounter with Cape Town City, where Muhsin Ertugral’s side handed them their first loss of 2025 with a narrow 1-0 victory.

That defeat served as a reality check, proving that City can be a stubborn opponent capable of frustrating the Soweto giants. With the pressure mounting, Pirates will need a strong response to keep their title hopes alive.

