The Buccaneers hope to collect maximum points when they play the Citizens this weekend in top-tier assignment.

Orlando Pirates are set to host Cape Town City on Saturday in the Premier Soccer League outing to be staged at the Orlando Stadium.

It will be a crucial game for the Soweto giants who are aiming at winning the league this season.

City are working their way into finishing inside the top-eight by the end of the ongoing campaign.

GOAL predicts how coach Jose Riveiro could line up his men on Saturday.