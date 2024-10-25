Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of Bucs' clash with Usuthu in South Africa's top flight football.

Orlando Pirates will be chasing their fifth consecutive Premier Soccer League win when they play AmaZulu on Friday at the Orlando Stadium.

Usuthu are hoping to get their first competitive win this season after back-to-back losses across all competitions. It will be Arthur Zwane's first league game in charge after replacing Pablo Franco Martin. The former Kaizer Chiefs coach is co-coaching alongside Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and AmaZulu, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.