Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma advised to 'slaughter a goat' to improve his goal tally and help his club overcome Mamelodi Sundowns' Premier Soccer League title challenge
'Slaughter a goat'
Former Pirates striker Andries Sebola, famously known as ‘Local is Lekker’, believes that the solution to Mbuthuma’s missed opportunities lies beyond the training pitch.
Sebola has suggested that the lanky forward needs to reconnect with his roots to unlock his full potential.
"Mbuthuma is always getting scoring opportunities, but he can't convert, which is something I fail to understand," Sebola notes, in conversation with KickOff.
"Maybe he needs to pay a visit home so he can slaughter a goat, which might help him to make use of the chances he gets."
'I have never seen him wearing isiphandla'
The legendary marksman is adamant that the striker’s current struggles are a matter of misfortune rather than just technique, pointing to the spiritual aspect of the game.
"His positioning inside the box is always good, but he struggles to put his chances away. Definitely, a goat will be the answer as it will bring him luck," Sebola explained.
The former player highlighted that other members of the squad overtly embrace their heritage, suggesting Mbuthuma might benefit from following suit to appease those who came before him.
"Sometimes your ancestors who passed away long ago are not happy with you for not appearing to them.
"I have never seen him wearing isiphandla like the likes of Nkosinathi Sibisi often do.
"He must do some slaughtering and ask for goals," Sebola added.
The suggestion reflects a deep-seated belief in the power of tradition within South African football, where the pressure of wearing the famous black and white jersey can often weigh heavily on new arrivals who are struggling to find consistent rhythm in front of goal.
Composure and the floodgates could open
Beyond the spiritual advice, Sebola also offered a technical critique of the striker's performance during high-pressure moments in the final third. He believes that the player’s anxiety to impress The Ghost is currently working against him when the ball falls his way. Sebola observed: “He rushes things once inside the box, and that's when composure is required."
This lack of calmness has seen high-quality chances go begging during the current campaign, leading to increased frustration among the club's faithful supporters.
However, the Pirates icon remains confident that once the psychological or spiritual barrier is broken, the floodgates will open for the young forward. Sebola concluded his assessment by stating, "After he slaughters a goat for his ancestors, once he scores one goal, many will follow."
Pirates vs Sundowns: One of the tightest PSL title races in years
For Mbuthuma, the message is clear: finding his clinical edge might require a journey home before he can truly conquer the opposition in the Betway Premiership. Whether the striker takes this traditional advice remains to be seen as the season enters its business end.
Pirates find themselves in one of the tightest title races of the last few years, locked into battle with perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns, where a single goal is the difference between Pirates in first and Sundowns in second with 11 games to go.
If Mbuthuma can find his shooting boots during the run in it could be just what The Ghost need to win their first league title since 2012.