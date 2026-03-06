Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma advised to 'slaughter a goat' to improve his goal tally and help his club overcome Mamelodi Sundowns' Premier Soccer League title challenge

The legendary marksman is adamant that the striker’s current struggles are a matter of misfortune rather than just technique, pointing to the spiritual aspect of the game.

"His positioning inside the box is always good, but he struggles to put his chances away. Definitely, a goat will be the answer as it will bring him luck," Sebola explained.

The former player highlighted that other members of the squad overtly embrace their heritage, suggesting Mbuthuma might benefit from following suit to appease those who came before him.

"Sometimes your ancestors who passed away long ago are not happy with you for not appearing to them.

"I have never seen him wearing isiphandla like the likes of Nkosinathi Sibisi often do.

"He must do some slaughtering and ask for goals," Sebola added.

The suggestion reflects a deep-seated belief in the power of tradition within South African football, where the pressure of wearing the famous black and white jersey can often weigh heavily on new arrivals who are struggling to find consistent rhythm in front of goal.