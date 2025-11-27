Orlando Pirates star named as early contender for Player of the Season Award after proving vocal former Kaizer Chiefs attacker wrong
- Backpage
Appollis' rise despite Polokwane switch
Oswin Appollis was a surprise signing for Orlando Pirates at the beginning of the season, thanks to his exploits at Polokwane City. In his final season with Rise and Shine, the 24-year-old played 20 games across all competitions with a return of four goals and five assists.
The South Africa international has been a factor for the Sea Robbers in the ongoing campaign in the matches played so far in all tournaments.
Appollis has scored four goals and provided five assists, with the latest one coming on Tuesday night at the Orlando Stadium. The attacker, who had been introduced in the second half, needed just 32 minutes to score a curler, which sealed the deal following the initial strike by Evidence Makgopa.
- Backpage
Appollis proving his doubter's wrong
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye was among those who doubted whether Appollis would deliver at Bucs as expected. He has now changed his mind, even claiming the Bafana Bafana attacker is one of the players who have been put in the bracket for the Player of the Year Award.
"This boy is more of a contender for the player of the season for me, and I know it’s still early," the analyst said as quoted by iDiski Times.
“I’m referring to Appollis. I’m an honest person, and I know I have been critical of him, but he has proven me wrong. Honestly, he has won Pirates games. I need to be honest, I’m very surprised. I didn’t expect he’d have such a big heart and big character; that’s besides his talent. His decision-making is something else; he’s more of a number 10.
“They play him on the right and look at how deep he dropped supporting the ball to Kabelo Dlamini, played on the left-hand side. Good pass from Dlamini and they look at the open body, okay deflection, but for the fact that he directed the ball to the far post, well done to the boy. And as I say I’d put him as a contender for player of the season.
“I’m not saying he has won it, but he is raising his hand to say I might be there and go home with something," Khanye concluded.
- Backpagepix
But why did Appollis start from the bench against Chippa United?
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou opted to start Tshepang Moremi and Relebohile Mofokeng in the wide areas, with the latter providing the two pre-assists. The former Morocco defender has now explained why he did not start the former Polokwane man.
“I think they should not be surprised anymore. When you see how we are working, how we are making the turnover of the team, how we rotate the team since the beginning, it’s a philosophy," Ouaddou told the media.
"It’s how we have decided this season to work, and it’s working well for now. I hope we will continue.
“When you are playing every three days, not lasting two weeks, but we used to play every three days, it’s very important to involve everybody in your team, because you keep the motivation of everybody," he continued.
“If you only play 11 players or 15 players, I think you have a very big risk in the season of having the rest of the team demotivated, and you cannot win a competition or a league with only 15 players.
"It’s very important we win a game with 11 players. I used to say that every time. But you win a competition or a league with a group.
“So, it’s very important for us because we speak about the notion of a group, not only starting 11," the ex-Fulham defender concluded.
What awaits Appollis?
The winger is among the 55 players named by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in his preliminary 2025 Africa Cup of Nations squad.
Owing to his recent performances, chances are high that he will be included in the final list.
Have a look at the players to be considered by the Belgian.
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Ricardo Goss – Siwele FC, Sipho Chaine – Orlando Pirates FC, Renaldo Leaner – Sekhukhune FC, Darren Johnson – AmaZulu FC, Brandon Petersen – Kaizer Chiefs FC
Defenders: Ime Okon – Hannover 96 (Germany), Samukelo Kabini – Molde FK (Norway), Khuliso Mudau – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Fezile Ngcaba – Durban City FC, Thabang Matuludi – Polokwane City FC, Thabo Moloisane – Stellenbosch FC, Khululmani Ndamane – TS Galaxy FC, Mbekezeli Mbokazi – Orlando Pirates FC, Aubrey Modiba – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Keegan Allan – Amazulu FC, Vuyo Letlapa – Sekhukhune FC, Nkosinathi Sibisi – Orlando Pirates FC, Malibongwe Khoza – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Siyabonga Ngezana – FCSB (Romania), Thapelo Morena – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Thabiso Monyane – Orlando Pirates FC, Tylon Smith – Queens Park Rangers (England), Fawaaz Basadien – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Bradley Cross – Kaizer Chiefs FC
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Luke Le Roux – Portsmouth FC (England), Bathusi Aubaas – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Thalente Mbatha – Orlando Pirates FC, Siphesihle Mkhize – Sekhukhune FC, Siphesihle Maduna – TS Galaxy FC, Ndamomelo Maphangule – Polokwane City FC, Sphephelo Sithole – CD Tondela (Portugal), Masindi Nematjajela – Orlando Pirates FC, Mthetheleli Mthiyane – Stellenbosch FC, Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Lyle Foster – Burnley FC (England), Puso Dithejane – TS Galaxy FC, Bongokuhle Hlongwane – Minnesota SC (USA), Tshepang Moremi – Orlando Pirates FC, Mihlali Mayambela – Aris Limassol (Cyprus), Ashley Cupido – Stellenbosch FC
Forwards: Evidence Makgopa – Orlando Pirates FC, Sipho Mbule – Orlando Pirates FC, Keletso Makgalwa – Sekhukhune FC, Shandre Campbell – Club Brugge (Belgium), Relebohile Mofokeng – Orlando Pirates FC, Elias Mokwama – Al Hazem (Saudi Arabia), Oswin Appollis – Orlando Pirates FC, Kamogelo Sebelebele – Orlando Pirates FC, Patrick Maswanganyi – Orlando Pirates FC, Iqraam Rayners – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Mduduzi Shabalala – Kaizer Chiefs FC, Mohau Nkota – Al Ettifaq (Saudi Arabia).