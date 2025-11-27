Orlando Pirates star named as early contender for Player of the Season Award after proving vocal former Kaizer Chiefs attacker wrong

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye was among those who doubted whether Appollis would deliver at Bucs as expected. He has now changed his mind, even claiming the Bafana Bafana attacker is one of the players who have been put in the bracket for the Player of the Year Award.

"This boy is more of a contender for the player of the season for me, and I know it’s still early," the analyst said as quoted by iDiski Times.

“I’m referring to Appollis. I’m an honest person, and I know I have been critical of him, but he has proven me wrong. Honestly, he has won Pirates games. I need to be honest, I’m very surprised. I didn’t expect he’d have such a big heart and big character; that’s besides his talent. His decision-making is something else; he’s more of a number 10.

“They play him on the right and look at how deep he dropped supporting the ball to Kabelo Dlamini, played on the left-hand side. Good pass from Dlamini and they look at the open body, okay deflection, but for the fact that he directed the ball to the far post, well done to the boy. And as I say I’d put him as a contender for player of the season.

“I’m not saying he has won it, but he is raising his hand to say I might be there and go home with something," Khanye concluded.