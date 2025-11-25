Evidence Makgopa & Oswin Appollis on target as Relebohile Mofokeng shines in Orlando Pirates' win over Chippa United to go joint top on PSL table with Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates beat Chippa United 2-0 on Tuesday night at the Orlando Stadium to go joint top in the Premier Soccer League standings.

In the 12th minute, Sipho Mbule played a good one-two with Masindi Nemtajela before finding space to make an attempt, but his effort was well gathered by Dumisani Msibi.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was at it again in the 21st minute from long range, but the custodian, once again, read him well to make a comfortable save.

Just a minute later, captain Nkoisnathi Sibisi almost cost his team, but the Sea Robbers' former striker Bienvenu Eva Nga failed to capitalise on the mistake as his effort didn't really trouble Sipho Chaine in Bucs' goal.

It ended goalless after the first half whistle despite promising attacks from either team, although it was the hosts who had clear ones.

Yanela Mbuthum had a massive opportunity to open the scoring in the 50th minute, but somehow, he just couldn't get the ball past Msibi, who made himself big in the Chilli Boys' goal.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made changes midway through the second half, bringing in Makhehlene Makhaula - his first appearance this season- in place of Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa, who took Yanela Mbatha's position.

The latter made an impact in the 75th minute when he converted a precise cross by legendary Namibia international Deon Hotto.

Three minutes later, Chaine pulled a point-blank save to Eva Ngah, who was certain to make it 1-1 from about six or so yards out.

It looked like Bucs would end the game with a 1-0 win before Oswin Appollis' beauty in the stoppages sealed the deal.