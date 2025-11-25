Evidence Makgopa & Oswin Appollis on target as Relebohile Mofokeng shines in Orlando Pirates' win over Chippa United to go joint top on PSL table with Mamelodi Sundowns
How Pirates did the job
Orlando Pirates beat Chippa United 2-0 on Tuesday night at the Orlando Stadium to go joint top in the Premier Soccer League standings.
In the 12th minute, Sipho Mbule played a good one-two with Masindi Nemtajela before finding space to make an attempt, but his effort was well gathered by Dumisani Msibi.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was at it again in the 21st minute from long range, but the custodian, once again, read him well to make a comfortable save.
Just a minute later, captain Nkoisnathi Sibisi almost cost his team, but the Sea Robbers' former striker Bienvenu Eva Nga failed to capitalise on the mistake as his effort didn't really trouble Sipho Chaine in Bucs' goal.
It ended goalless after the first half whistle despite promising attacks from either team, although it was the hosts who had clear ones.
Yanela Mbuthum had a massive opportunity to open the scoring in the 50th minute, but somehow, he just couldn't get the ball past Msibi, who made himself big in the Chilli Boys' goal.
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made changes midway through the second half, bringing in Makhehlene Makhaula - his first appearance this season- in place of Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa, who took Yanela Mbatha's position.
The latter made an impact in the 75th minute when he converted a precise cross by legendary Namibia international Deon Hotto.
Three minutes later, Chaine pulled a point-blank save to Eva Ngah, who was certain to make it 1-1 from about six or so yards out.
It looked like Bucs would end the game with a 1-0 win before Oswin Appollis' beauty in the stoppages sealed the deal.
- BackPagePix
The MVP
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou recently stated he can't rotate Chaine because of his importance between the sticks.
The Bafana Bafana international proved his worth once again with a commanding display that ensured his team not only kept a clean sheet but also collected maximum points.
The custodian was fully concentrated and positioned himself well to make saves when needed.
Nevertheless, his vital contribution happened with 12 minutes to go when he blocked a goal-bound effort from Eva Nga. If that could have gone in, the tide could have changed in favour of the visitors.
- Backpage
The big loser
Vusumuzi Vilakazi is not getting it right at the club, a couple of weeks after taking over from Luc Eymael, who failed to steady the seemingly sinking ship.
The club has now gone eight matches across all competitions without tasting a win, and the more they try, the harder they fall.
In the 13th games played in the Premier Soccer League, Chippa have managed just one win, four draws, and eight losses, which puts them at the bottom of the table with seven points.
The players are losing confidence, which is dangerous as the season nears the halfway mark.
- Backpage
The Pirates' story continues
The Buccaneers' win is their eighth in the ongoing PSL campaign, which puts them three points apart with old rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who are third, having played a game more.
A win this weekend against Durban City will put them top of the table and instill much-needed confidence in the players as they chase the crown.
Ouaddou is proving his doubters wrong as Pirates continue to challenge for the top honours domestically, having won the MTN8 and reached the Carling Knockout final, where they will play Marumo Gallants on December 6.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐