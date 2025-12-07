Orlando Pirates star adamant he didn't earn R100,000 Carling Knockout MOTM Award insisting 'there are players who deserve it more'

Orlando Pirates were made to sweat for the Carling Knockout crown on Saturday evening at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The Buccaneers came into the match as favourites, but Marumo Gallants managed to hold them for 104 minutes before Relebohile Mofokeng struck to hand the Soweto giants victory.

It was just the second Carling Knockout win for Bucs since 1982, when the competition was initiated.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who took over from Jose Riveiro, has now helped his new team to the MTN8 and Carling Knockout victories in just under five months or so he has been at the helm of the club.

Oswin Appollis was voted by the fans as the Man of the Match, which came with an R100,000 reward.