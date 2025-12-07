Orlando Pirates star adamant he didn't earn R100,000 Carling Knockout MOTM Award insisting 'there are players who deserve it more'
How it went down in Polokwane
Orlando Pirates were made to sweat for the Carling Knockout crown on Saturday evening at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
The Buccaneers came into the match as favourites, but Marumo Gallants managed to hold them for 104 minutes before Relebohile Mofokeng struck to hand the Soweto giants victory.
It was just the second Carling Knockout win for Bucs since 1982, when the competition was initiated.
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who took over from Jose Riveiro, has now helped his new team to the MTN8 and Carling Knockout victories in just under five months or so he has been at the helm of the club.
Oswin Appollis was voted by the fans as the Man of the Match, which came with an R100,000 reward.
Appollis adamant others played better than him
In his post-match interview, the South Africa international revealed he felt he didn't deserve the R100,000 award as voted by the fans, since other players had performed better than him.
“I’m happy for the boys we fought. I want to thank the fans for voting for me, but I think there are players who deserve it more," the winger stated.
“I want to thank the fans for voting for me, but I think there are players who deserve it more today, because it wasn’t my best game, but as I said, thank you to the fans.
“We’ve put in the work to reach the final, the boys fought today as I said.
"Even in the previous matches, the boys fought.
“As I said, I don’t think I deserve it today, but thank you for the fans," Appollis concluded.
Ouaddou delighted with the display and support by the fans
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was impressed with the fight by his players that eventually helped him win his second domestic competition in about five months or so.
The former Morocco international defender was also quick to appreciate the support of the supporters to ensure the players deliver consistently.
"Yes, thank you very much, it’s a very wonderful day for all the club, players, board, management of the club, for the fans," the ex-Fulham player stated.
"I told you before we wanted to give them a gift for Christmas. I think it’s a good gift for them, and I have to congratulate my boys.
“We knew that the game was a cup match, it’s tough, you have to need more resources to play with heart, and we deserved to win because we watched, look at the physiognomy of the match in the first half.
“We could’ve led 2-0, so I think it’s a victory that’s deserved, it’s deserved for my players and I’m happy for them. I’m happy as a coach," Ouaddou concluded.
Perfect send-off for Mbokazi
The Carling Knockout final was the last game for Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who will join the Major League Soccer side after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be played in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.
The 20-year-old was given a chance in the top-tier football by Jose Riveiro in March, and has since developed to the levels some fans may not have thought.
In his short spell with the senior team, Mbokazi leaves with two titles, the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout, and hopes to achieve more abroad.
He has promised to continue working hard and hit greater heights.
“I want to thank my teammates; we were able to win this game together.
“I want to assure everyone that I won’t disappoint wherever I’m going. Thank you," he concluded.