‘Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine doesn’t play yet he's the PSL Goalkeeper of the season, Brandon Petersen has improved! Doctor Khumalo is marketing Kaizer Chiefs players to play for Bafana Bafana, he is acting like an Egyptian legend’ - Fans

The Amakhosi goalkeeper has impressively kept seven clean sheets in 11 games this season, and he tops all other custodians in the PSL so far. Despite this form, he continues to be overlooked by the South Africa national team coach, Hugo Broos. Legend Doctor Khumalo is among those voicing strong support, insisting that Petersen fully deserves the national team nod.