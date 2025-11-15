GOAL takes a look at what the fans were saying about Doctor Khumalo's opinion regarding the Bafana Bafana snubbing of Brandon Petersen.
‘Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine doesn’t play yet he's the PSL Goalkeeper of the season, Brandon Petersen has improved! Doctor Khumalo is marketing Kaizer Chiefs players to play for Bafana Bafana, he is acting like an Egyptian legend’ - Fans
- Backpage
Doc comparing Petersen to Khune?Doctor Khumalo is comparing Petersen with Itu Khune?? Iyhoo Let me keep quiet - Ledile Phukubje
- Backpage
Doc acting like an Egyptian legendThis Khumalo is acting like an Egyptian legend, he is talkative lately - Sbongo Dladla
- Backpage
Debating amongst themselves
Debate amongst themselves in Naturena🤣🤣🤣 - Khutjo Matsetela
- Backpage
Chaine's Bafana case
It's not 😂 about 15 games 🤣🤣🤣 it's about experience, confidence, composure, consistence and competition my dear 😊😊🤣🤣🤣 Sipho Chaine 🤣🤣🤣 has never played for Bafana Bafana yet he's the Goalkeeper of the season 🤣🤣🤣🤣 - Ntombi Hlubi Mthimkulu
- Backpage
Petersen will still be Bafana third choice
Even if selected for Bafana he is at best third choice behind Chaine & Williams so it’s just the same 😂 - Nkululeko Mpotulo
- Backpage
Doc Khumalo must apply for Bafana job
Doctor Khumalo must apply for Bafana Bafana coaching job than talking too much about other coaches decision-making 😞 - August Thulani
- Backpage
Petersen's Bafana snub is a blessing in disguise for Chiefs
That's nice, DK. Let them go for friendly, Amakhosi will be preparing for CAF with full squad. This is a blessing in disguise - Jonas Hlanyane
- Backpage
Petersen has improved, deserves Bafana call-up
Peterson has improved & he deserved a Bafana call. But due to that biased coach who still have grudges that Chiefs didn't hire him in 2018 no Kaizer Chiefs player will ever play in his presence - George Dlamini
- Backpage
Doc Khumalo is marketing Chiefs players
He is marketing Chiefs players to play in the national team - Tinotenda Lazzie Mabla Ndengeya
- BackPagePix
Nothing special about Petersen
Let's be honest there's nothing special about Peterson He hasn’t been tested his defence has been good - King Thani
- Backpage
Petersen is not ready for Bafana
Peterson is not ready for Bafana Bafana, he kept those clean sheets because he was never threatened. That goal against Orbit College was not necessary though - Lucky Davhi Mashudu Maselesele