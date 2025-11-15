+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

‘Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine doesn’t play yet he's the PSL Goalkeeper of the season, Brandon Petersen has improved! Doctor Khumalo is marketing Kaizer Chiefs players to play for Bafana Bafana, he is acting like an Egyptian legend’ - Fans

The Amakhosi goalkeeper has impressively kept seven clean sheets in 11 games this season, and he tops all other custodians in the PSL so far. Despite this form, he continues to be overlooked by the South Africa national team coach, Hugo Broos. Legend Doctor Khumalo is among those voicing strong support, insisting that Petersen fully deserves the national team nod.

GOAL takes a look at what the fans were saying about Doctor Khumalo's opinion regarding the Bafana Bafana snubbing of Brandon Petersen.

  • Itumeleng KhuneBackpage

    Doc comparing Petersen to Khune?

    Doctor Khumalo is comparing Petersen with Itu Khune?? Iyhoo Let me keep quiet - Ledile Phukubje
  • Doctor KhumaloBackpage

    Doc acting like an Egyptian legend

    This Khumalo is acting like an Egyptian legend, he is talkative lately - Sbongo Dladla
  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Debating amongst themselves

    Debate amongst themselves in Naturena🤣🤣🤣 - Khutjo Matsetela

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Chaine's Bafana case

    It's not 😂 about 15 games 🤣🤣🤣 it's about experience, confidence, composure, consistence and competition my dear 😊😊🤣🤣🤣 Sipho Chaine 🤣🤣🤣 has never played for Bafana Bafana yet he's the Goalkeeper of the season 🤣🤣🤣🤣 - Ntombi Hlubi Mthimkulu  

  • Brandon Petersen and Keenan Philips Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden ArrowsBackpage

    Petersen will still be Bafana third choice

    Even if selected for Bafana he is at best third choice behind Chaine & Williams so it’s just the same 😂 - Nkululeko Mpotulo

  • Doctor KhumaloBackpage

    Doc Khumalo must apply for Bafana job

    Doctor Khumalo must apply for Bafana Bafana coaching job than talking too much about other coaches decision-making 😞 - August Thulani

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    Petersen's Bafana snub is a blessing in disguise for Chiefs

    That's nice, DK. Let them go for friendly, Amakhosi will be preparing for CAF with full squad. This is a blessing in disguise - Jonas Hlanyane

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, May 2025Backpage

    Petersen has improved, deserves Bafana call-up

    Peterson has improved & he deserved a Bafana call. But due to that biased coach who still have grudges that Chiefs didn't hire him in 2018 no Kaizer Chiefs player will ever play in his presence - George Dlamini

  • Doctor KhumaloBackpage

    Doc Khumalo is marketing Chiefs players

    He is marketing Chiefs players to play in the national team - Tinotenda Lazzie Mabla Ndengeya

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2025.BackPagePix

    Nothing special about Petersen

    Let's be honest there's nothing special about Peterson He hasn’t been tested his defence has been good - King Thani

  • Brandon Petersen, Dillan Solomon and Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Petersen is not ready for Bafana

    Peterson is not ready for Bafana Bafana, he kept those clean sheets because he was never threatened. That goal against Orbit College was not necessary though - Lucky Davhi Mashudu Maselesele