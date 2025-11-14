Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo questions why Hugo Broos overlooked Amakhosi goalkeeper Brandon Petersen for Bafana Bafana's friendly against Zambia

Khumalo's comment comes after another Amakhosi legend, Joseph 'Banks' Setlhodi, questioned why defensive midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa was also snubbed.

"Mthethwa is a very good, hard-working player; he makes Kaizer Chiefs tick," Setlhodi told KickOff.

"I cannot say he is underrated because football – we don't view it the same way. Why is he not with Bafana Bafana? That's a big question. The national team coach might not see what we see in the player. But personally, I believe he qualifies to be in the national team," he added.

"Mthethwa has brought so many things to the Kaizer Chiefs game. On the pitch, he is almost everywhere, covering his teammates, especially where danger is. He is always the first one to spot it."