'Orlando Pirates realised Ndah has been scamming them! Olisa had to make way for Khuliso Mudau but Mamelodi Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs will win PSL title' - Fans

Orlando Pirates confirmed the exit of their central defender, Olisa Ndah, who has been serving them since 2021.

"The Nigerian international requested an early release from his contract, a decision that follows careful and respectful discussions between the player and the Club’s management," the club's media department confirmed to the public.

"Central to these conversations was a shared understanding to afford Ndah the opportunity to secure regular game time elsewhere as he enters the next phase of his career," they added.

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.