Olisa Ndah, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

'Orlando Pirates realised Ndah has been scamming them! Olisa had to make way for Khuliso Mudau but Mamelodi Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs will win PSL title' - Fans

The 28-year-old has been struggling to get regular playing time at the Buccaneers despite recovering from a long term injury. The competition has been stiff, with those preferred by coach Abdeslam Ouaddou delivering as expected, explaining why the Super Eagles defender wasn't going to easily fit in. The Nigerian has now left the team, a couple of weeks after Mbekezeli Mbokazi left for Chicago Fire.

Orlando Pirates confirmed the exit of their central defender, Olisa Ndah, who has been serving them since 2021.

"The Nigerian international requested an early release from his contract, a decision that follows careful and respectful discussions between the player and the Club’s management," the club's media department confirmed to the public.

"Central to these conversations was a shared understanding to afford Ndah the opportunity to secure regular game time elsewhere as he enters the next phase of his career," they added.

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.

  • Orlando Pirates Fans Backpage

    You don't consider our feelings

    When you, Orlando management, make decisions, you don't consider our feelings at all, now? - Error 404

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Mbokazi, Ndah gone, leaving us with Sibisi?

    This is heartbreaking: Mbekezeli Mbokazi gone, Olisa Ndah gone, and now we are left with Nkosinathi Sibisi - Ntate Tsonga

  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Now we no longer have defender wth physical presence

    This was unexpected. Now we no longer have a calm and tall defender who had the physical presence in the box - Lamar Fawn 

  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    Nobody saw this coming

    Nobody saw this coming, especially after seeing him training and captaining the team during the preparation for the second round of the PSL season - Makwande

  • Irvin Khoza, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    What a special player! But I accept club's logic

    What a special player, calm on the ball, intelligent reading of the game, great leadership. I can accept the club's logic in this decision because of injuries and a lot of quality in his position - Joe

  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    Just don't sell him to a PSL team

    As much as I don't agree, I understand the decision. He was always injured and that put him further down the pecking order. Just don't sell him to a PSL team - Baatile

  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Nagging injuries robbed us

    We know the talent was always there, but those nagging injuries robbed us, and him, of what could’ve been special. Thanks for the battles and the solid shifts when fit. Oga! Go shine wherever next -  Dlanga Mandlaa

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    You still kept Hotto and Sibisi? PSL gone to Chiefs or Downs

    And you still keep Deon Hotto, Tapelo Xoki, and Sibisi in the team. You just handed Mamelodi Sundowns or Chiefs the league on a silver platter again - Saminho

  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Ndah has been scamming Pirates for four years!

    They realized today that the Nigerian guy has been scamming them for four years without working - Tebza Pat

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    He had to make way for Mudau

    Olisa Ndah is injury-prone; he had to make way for Khuliso Mudau -  Ntokii Sa

