Shocking! Orlando Pirates confirm the exit of international defender a couple of weeks after losing Mbekezeli Mbokazi and recently Monnapule Saleng

On Thursday, the club confirmed the exit of Nigeria international who has been hoping to get more game time following Mbokazi's exit.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the Club has reached a mutual agreement with defender Olisa Ndah to part ways," Pirates confirmed in a statement.

"The Nigerian international requested an early release from his contract, a decision that follows careful and respectful discussions between the player and the Club’s management. Central to these conversations was a shared understanding to afford Ndah the opportunity to secure regular game time elsewhere as he enters the next phase of his career.

"Ndah, 28, joined the Buccaneers in 2021 and quickly established himself as a commanding presence at the heart of defence. Strong in the tackle, assured in possession and uncompromising in his commitment, he brought both steel and composure to the backline during a pivotal period for the Club," they added.

"Over the course of more than 80 appearances at the Club, Ndah consistently embodied the values of Orlando Pirates. On the pitch, he was dependable and disciplined; off it, he was a model professional who represented the badge with distinction.

"The Club respects Ndah’s desire for increased minutes on the field and acknowledges his honest engagement with management throughout the process. It is in this spirit of mutual respect that an amicable decision was reached.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank Olisa for his professionalism, dedication, and service to the Club. We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career, both on a personal level and in his continued journey in the game," Bucs concluded.