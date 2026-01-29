Shocking! Orlando Pirates confirm the exit of international defender a couple of weeks after losing Mbekezeli Mbokazi and recently Monnapule Saleng
- Orlando Pirates
Who have Pirates, signed/lost in the January transfer window?
Orlando Pirates have made some surprising decisions in the almost-ending short January transfer window.
The Soweto giants opted to let Mbekezeli Mbokazi join Chicago Fire in the MLS), Sinoxolo Kwayiba rejoined Chippa United) without making his debut for Bucs.
Monnapule Saleng was sold to Mamelodi Sundowns as Tshegofatso Mabasa joined Stellenbosch, albeit on loan.
They have brought in New Zealand international Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch FC, as well as Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane from Marumo Gallants.
A shocking exit confirmed!
On Thursday, the club confirmed the exit of Nigeria international who has been hoping to get more game time following Mbokazi's exit.
"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the Club has reached a mutual agreement with defender Olisa Ndah to part ways," Pirates confirmed in a statement.
"The Nigerian international requested an early release from his contract, a decision that follows careful and respectful discussions between the player and the Club’s management. Central to these conversations was a shared understanding to afford Ndah the opportunity to secure regular game time elsewhere as he enters the next phase of his career.
"Ndah, 28, joined the Buccaneers in 2021 and quickly established himself as a commanding presence at the heart of defence. Strong in the tackle, assured in possession and uncompromising in his commitment, he brought both steel and composure to the backline during a pivotal period for the Club," they added.
"Over the course of more than 80 appearances at the Club, Ndah consistently embodied the values of Orlando Pirates. On the pitch, he was dependable and disciplined; off it, he was a model professional who represented the badge with distinction.
"The Club respects Ndah’s desire for increased minutes on the field and acknowledges his honest engagement with management throughout the process. It is in this spirit of mutual respect that an amicable decision was reached.
"Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank Olisa for his professionalism, dedication, and service to the Club. We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career, both on a personal level and in his continued journey in the game," Bucs concluded.
- Backpage
Ndah's last game for Pirates
Mbokazi established himself as a key player for Bucs after getting his chance in March.
The youngster was paired with Nkosinathi Sibisi for the second half of the 2024/25 season before Lebone Seema was signed in the offseason window.
Following Mbokazi's exit, Ndah thought he would get his chance, especially after keeping a clean sheet, alongside Thabiso Sesane, in the Black Label's 2-0 win over the Carling All Stars team.
However, it seems he had not done enough to convince coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to keep him, explaining the shocking exit.
Pirates first game after Ndah's exit
On Saturday, Orlando Pirates host Marumo Gallants in the Premier Soccer League fixture, hoping to claim maximum points that will bring them on level with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played two more games.
Despite having two games at hand, Captain Sibisi explains why the fans should not expect an easy ride to the top.
“I think everyone knows that a game in hand doesn’t necessarily guarantee you the points," he told the media.
"You still have to play those games against very tough opponents.
“We are not only looking at the top end of the table, but also behind us because the gap is very close this season. For us, it is to take it one game at a time and focus on our next game against Magesi," the Bafana Bafana international added.