Orlando Pirates Product Crowned The Best In Saudi Arabia! Bafana Bafana winger Mohau Nkota beats Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, William Troost-Ekong & Yassine Bounou to award

Mohau Nkota has been crowned the Roshn Saudi Pro League African Player of the Year, capping a remarkable start to his career in Saudi Arabia.

The former Orlando Pirates star beat several big-name African players after garnering the most votes from fans.

Nkota has wasted no time settling in at Al Ettifaq, winning his first individual award in his debut season in the Kingdom.

He has registered two goals and two assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Those contributions proved enough to convince supporters and secure him the prestigious accolade.