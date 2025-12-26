Orlando Pirates Product Crowned The Best In Saudi Arabia! Bafana Bafana winger Mohau Nkota beats Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, William Troost-Ekong & Yassine Bounou to award
Nkota scoops award in Saudi Arabia
Mohau Nkota has been crowned the Roshn Saudi Pro League African Player of the Year, capping a remarkable start to his career in Saudi Arabia.
The former Orlando Pirates star beat several big-name African players after garnering the most votes from fans.
Nkota has wasted no time settling in at Al Ettifaq, winning his first individual award in his debut season in the Kingdom.
He has registered two goals and two assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for the club.
Those contributions proved enough to convince supporters and secure him the prestigious accolade.
Big names overshadowed by Nkota
Saudi Arabia has become home to a host of top African players, some of whom previously featured at the highest level of club football in Europe.
That list of elite talent makes Nkota’s recent award more significant.
The youngster edged out former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané, who is now a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr and remains a key figure in the Senegal national team.
Nkota also overcame stiff competition from Al Ahli duo Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy, the latter a former Chelsea goalkeeper.
Al Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou of Morocco and his teammate, Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly, were also beaten to the accolade.
The Saudi Pro League further boasts high-profile Africans such as former Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong, who recently retired from international football.
Algeria winger Saïd Benrahma and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie underline the quality and stature of African stars currently plying their trade in Saudi Arabia.
Confidence booster ahead of Egypt tie
The award could serve as a timely morale boost for Nkota as Bafana Bafana head into their second Group B AFCON showdown against Egypt on Friday.
The winger will be eager to prove he truly deserved the accolade in a highly anticipated clash that could decide the fate of both the Pharaohs and South Africa.
This follows a quiet outing in the group opener against Angola on Monday, where Nkota struggled to make his usual impact.
While the recognition lifts confidence, it also brings added pressure on the winger to justify the honour with a top performance on the continental stage.
This AFCON marks Nkota’s maiden appearance at a major competition with the national team, making the occasion even more significant.
Can Nkota overshadow Salah & Marmoush
Nkota will now look to step out of the shadows and challenge Egypt’s star trio of Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet when Bafana take on the Pharaohs.
The high-profile clash presents the former Pirates man with a golden opportunity to announce himself on the continental stage by rising above Africa’s most recognisable names.
Rather than being overawed by the occasion, Nkota will aim to let his performance do the talking against heavyweight opposition.
Even Bafana coach Hugo Broos has played down Egypt's individual threats, insisting the focus remains on South Africa’s collective game.
“We’re not focused on one player, we’re focused on the team, it would be a big mistake to focus on one individual of the Egyptian team, we all know how good Salah is, we all know how good Marmoush is – we all know how good Trezeguet is, it’s such a good team,” said Broos.
“If we focus on one player? We’re not prepared to beat a team and not say ‘oh Salah or Marmoush didn’t play good in the game’, for us it’s just to focus on beating the team [Egypt].”