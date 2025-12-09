Orlando Pirates playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi breaks his silence after Bafana Bafana-AFCON snub as player tipped to replace Themba Zwane admits 'this has been hard for me to watch'

Patrick Maswangwanyi is one of the players who has seen his playtime under Abdeslam Ouaddou reduce a great deal this season.

Tito, as the midfielder is affectionately known within football circles, is facing stiff competition for places in the starting line-ups. His reduced minutes are majorly due to the top form shown by Sipho Mbule.

Mbule has established himself as a key player not only for the Soweto giants but also for the national team.

In fact, Mbule replaced Tito in the Bafana setup, and the former Mamelodi Sundowns star is heading to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, and Maswangwanyi is not.