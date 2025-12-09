Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why their arch-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, can still win the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

Amakhosi enjoyed a great start to the current season, winning their first three league matches, before they hit a slump towards the end of the year, collecting just two points from their last two games in 2025.

Therefore, the Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze-led Chiefs side are placed fourth in the league standings - four points behind leaders, Pirates, who have a game in hand.

When asked which teams he is keeping an eye on during the Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW), Ouaddou said, "(Mamelodi) Sundowns and Chiefs.

"When it is mathematically possible, we don't forget them (Chiefs). Still, mathematically it is open - don't forget them."

