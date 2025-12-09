Abdeslam Ouaddou explains why Kaizer Chiefs can win PSL title and reveals ideal Orlando Pirates signing ahead of January transfer window amid reported Tshegofatso Mabasa interest
Ouaddou discusses Chiefs' title hopes
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why their arch-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, can still win the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.
Amakhosi enjoyed a great start to the current season, winning their first three league matches, before they hit a slump towards the end of the year, collecting just two points from their last two games in 2025.
Therefore, the Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze-led Chiefs side are placed fourth in the league standings - four points behind leaders, Pirates, who have a game in hand.
When asked which teams he is keeping an eye on during the Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW), Ouaddou said, "(Mamelodi) Sundowns and Chiefs.
"When it is mathematically possible, we don't forget them (Chiefs). Still, mathematically it is open - don't forget them."
Coach's ideal signing
Ouaddou also revealed that he would like to strengthen his Pirates squad by signing a new 'striker' with the South African summer transfer window set to open on January 1.
This is despite the former AS Vita Club coach having five out-and-out strikers currently at his disposal at the Houghton-based giants.
Tshegofatso Mabasa, Sifiso Luthuli, Yanela Mbuthuma, Evidence Makgopa and Boitumelo Radiopane are the five centre forwards on the club's books.
Makgopa has established himself as Ouaddou's first-choice striker, with Mbuthuma also getting some game time, while Mabasa and the injury-prone Radiopane have fallen out of favour.
Luthuli, on the other hand, is yet to make the matchday squad since being promoted from Pirates' feeder side, which competes in the Gauteng ABC Motsepe League.
Mabasa's Pirates future uncertain
The proven striker has surprisingly fallen down the Pirates strikers' pecking order under Ouaddou.
Despite having impressively netted four goals and provided one assist in nine matches this season, Mabasa has not made the matchday squad since October, with Mbuthuma and Makgopa being preferred ahead of him.
On Monday, SABC Sport reported that the 29-year-old has attracted interest from unnamed clubs, with six months left on his current deal with the Sea Robbers.
Mabasa, who had high hopes coming into this season, has netted 50 goals for Bucs and needs eight more to equal Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi's club record (58).
“I’m looking to have a very big season, and I think I’m 10 or 11 goals away, I want to achieve that record before AFCON starts,” the left-footed hitman said in July.
“It is [possible], in August we already have five games, six with MTN8, so I don’t see why [I can’t break the record]. I don’t see pressure anymore, it’s about speaking things into existence, speaking things into life. It’s how my mother has raised me, it’s about speaking it to life, and it will happen."
Andre De Jong of Stellenbosch FC has been tipped to join Bucs during next month's transfer window and he could be a possible replacement for Mabasa if the former Bloemfontein Celtic star does leave the Soweto giants.
What comes next?
Pirates ended the year 2025 in style as they clinched their second trophy of the season to complete a cup double when they defeated Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final over the weekend.
While the PSL heads into the AFCON break, nine Bucs players will be on national duty after being included in the Bafana Bafana squad set to compete in the continental tournament in Morocco.
Ouaddou's side are likely to play friendly matches as they prepare for the PSL resumption, with the Buccaneers scheduled to take on Sekhukhune United on January 24 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
The Sea Robbers will be looking to avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Sekhukhune in a league clash in Soweto four months ago.