Orlando Pirates new signing admits World Cup 'exposure' motivation behind switch to Soweto giants
Embracing the challenge
Andre De Jong is embracing his early days at Orlando Pirates after joining from Stellenbosch FC in January, determined to hit top form and impress in the PSL's final stretch.
The 29-year-old Kiwi forward has notched one goal in three appearances so far, with 15-plus games left to stake his claim at his fourth PSL club after stints at AmaZulu, the now defunct Royal AM and Stellenbosch led him to Mayfair.
The player has now admitted that his move was, at least partially, inspired by claiming a World Cup spot with New Zealand who face Belgium, Egypt and Iran in Group G.
Push for a call-up
De Jong revealed his excitement over the move.
"Obviously, they contacted my agent, and when my agent told me, I was extremely excited," he said as per KickOff.
"I think the exposure that this move has given me back home as well to push for a call-up to the World Cup is really big."
"I was really excited from the first time I heard that they were interested... And I said before keeping my fingers crossed and hoping that the move goes through and it did at the second time of asking," De Jong added.
'I would like to win PSL'
When his transfer was announced in January, the New Zealander had scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in the 114 matches he played for Stellenbosch across all competitions.
The former Eastern Suburbs man couldn't hide his joy after sealing his move to the Sea Robbers, promising to help them win the elusive Premier Soccer League crown.
"Extremely excited to join Orlando Pirates, obviously it’s tough moving in January, but yeah, just looking forward to getting games under my belt and trying to contribute to the team going forward,” he opened up to the club's media team.
“Playing for Stellenbosch, we played a couple of finals against Pirates, and when Pirates were interested, obviously, I was very excited to join them.
“This is a really exciting chapter for me going forward. Pirates have shown so much success over the past few seasons, and hopefully I can continue with that success going forward," De Jong added.
“I think it’s a goal for everyone’s club to win the league this year. I think it’s a great opportunity sitting on top of the log at the break now, so in these two weeks we’ve been pushing really hard.
“I then I think from the outside as well, expectations from the fans, and to break the drought [of winning the league title], and hopefully we can this season," the New Zealand international further explained.
“Some of my personal goals are obviously to contribute to the team as much as possible. Obviously, I’d love to win the league, and I think everyone at the club would, so that’s a big goal of mine.
“Also like to score goals and contribute going forward. I think Pirates have a really good pressing culture and defensive structure.
“So, just to give my all whenever I play and hopefully contribute to the team winning," De Jong concluded.
Pirates face test of credentials
Pirates face a stern test of their title ambitions in the league as their next two matches see them face Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, February 18 and then they go to FNB Stadium to face their old Soweto foes Kaizer Chiefs on February 28.
Sandwiched between those two crucial league encounters is a Nedbank Cup Round of 16 clash with NFD promotion pushers Casric Stars.