Orlando Pirates' Mofokeng suffers season-ending injury as Kaizer Chiefs legend's club sign Richards Bay star
- Mochudi Centre Chiefs
Pirates suffer Mofokeng blow
Botswana Premier League giants Mochudi Centre Chiefs SC will have to do without the services of their lethal attacker Tefo 'Chippa' Mofokeng.
The on-loan Orlando Pirates player injured his knee and is expected to be out for four months, potentially out for the rest of the 2025/26 season.
Recently, Mofokeng was named the Strictly Football Podcast's September Player of the Month after being voted for by the fans.
He shrugged off the stiff challenge of Orapa United's Eric Ookame and Omphile Visagie of Township Rollers.
By being the league's outstanding player, he positioned himself for the bigger award to be the Player of the Season, should he continue with his good form.
What Chiefs said regarding Mofokeng's injury
Chiefs confirmed the player had already been attended to by the medical team before confirming the worst news to their supporters.
"We inform our supporters that our winger, Tefo Mofokeng, has sustained a knee injury," they posted on their official social media accounts.
"Following comprehensive medical assessments and scans, and based on advice from the medical team, the player will be ruled out of competitive action for an estimated period of four (4) months to allow for full recovery and rehabilitation.
"The club will continue to provide Mofokeng with the necessary medical support during his rehabilitation process and wishes him a speedy and complete recovery," they concluded.
Club confirm arrival of international defender
Meanwhile, Centre Chiefs have confirmed the arrival of Botswana international defender Benson Kitso Mangolo to strengthen the defensive department.
The 27-year-old opted for the move owing to struggles for game-time at the Natal Rich Boys where he had made just two appearances across all competitions this season.
It explains why Mochudi Centre Chiefs, who recently joined forces with the Stanton Fredericks Sports Group [SFSG], went for him.
"Welcome, Benson Kitso Mangolo," they confirmed.
We are pleased to announce that Benson Kitso Mangolo has signed a six-month deal with Mochudi Centre Chiefs.
"The versatile left wing back joins us from Richards Bay FC. Welcome to Magosi, Bolassie," the statement read.
- Backpagepix
Why Chiefs chose to work with Amakhosi legend
In a statement to the public, the club explained the partnership and what they intend to achieve.
“Mochudi Centre Chiefs is excited to inform its supporters and well-wishers that we have entered into an agreement to partner with one of the renowned and experienced entities in the sporting space, Stanton Fredericks Sports Group, effective 7 January 2025,” they stated.
“This partnership is built on shared values and a common goal of advancing the sport of football. The SFSG brings vast football experience and administrative and management skills, which will go a long way in helping Mochudi Centre Chiefs Sporting Club (MCCSC) realise its goals.
“The partnership is expected to bring significant improvements in our training facilities, player development programmes, and overall performance on the field," the club concluded.