Orlando Pirates' Mofokeng suffers season-ending injury as Kaizer Chiefs legend's club sign Richards Bay star

Botswana Premier League giants Mochudi Centre Chiefs SC will have to do without the services of their lethal attacker Tefo 'Chippa' Mofokeng.

The on-loan Orlando Pirates player injured his knee and is expected to be out for four months, potentially out for the rest of the 2025/26 season.

Recently, Mofokeng was named the Strictly Football Podcast's September Player of the Month after being voted for by the fans.

He shrugged off the stiff challenge of Orapa United's Eric Ookame and Omphile Visagie of Township Rollers.

By being the league's outstanding player, he positioned himself for the bigger award to be the Player of the Season, should he continue with his good form.