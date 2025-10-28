Orlando Pirates' Mofokeng scoops major award as clash with Kaizer Chiefs loanee's in-form club looms
Mofokeng taking Botswana by storm
Orlando Pirates loanee Tefo Mofokeng has been enjoying a rich vein of form in the Botswana Premier League.
The winger is among the league's top goal-scorers after finding the back of the net four times, eight games into the 2025/26 season.
His contributions have seen Mochudi Centre Chiefs being second on the BPL table with a point fewer than log leaders SUA Flamingoes, who have played one game more.
Which award has Mofokeng won?
Mofokeng was named the Strictly Football Podcast's September Player of the Month after being voted for by the fans.
He shrugged off the stiff challenge of Orapa United's Eric Ookame and Omphile Visagie of Township Rollers.
By being the league's outstanding player, he positioned himself for the bigger award to be the Player of the Season, should he continue with his good form.
Catching the attention of Ouaddou
If Mofokeng remains on top of his game, that could make Abdeslam Ouaddou include him in his plans next season.
That would also depend on the Moroccan coach being with the Buccaneers next season.
Being the BPL's Player of the Season would increase those chances of being with Pirates next term.
What comes next?
Mochudi Centre Chiefs are preparing to host eighth-placed Morupule Wanderers in a league match on Saturday.
A match with Kaizer Chiefs loanee Xolani Cossa's temporary club, Black Lions, will then follow on November 8.
Lions, who are coached by ex-Orlando Pirates mentor Owen Da Gama, are undefeated in their last four league games including a recent win over Matebele FC.