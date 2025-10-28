Orlando Pirates' Mofokeng scoops major award as clash with Kaizer Chiefs loanee's in-form club looms

Orlando Pirates loanee Tefo Mofokeng has been enjoying a rich vein of form in the Botswana Premier League.

The winger is among the league's top goal-scorers after finding the back of the net four times, eight games into the 2025/26 season.

His contributions have seen Mochudi Centre Chiefs being second on the BPL table with a point fewer than log leaders SUA Flamingoes, who have played one game more.