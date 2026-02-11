Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs slayers Stellenbosch FC learn Nedbank Cup Round of 16 opponents in interesting match-ups
Nedbank Cup Round of 16 teams
Defending champions Kaizer Chiefs were eliminated at the Nedbank Cup first hurdle and following the conclusion of the Round of 32, there are 16 teams remaining in this tournament whose winners are guaranteed participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Nine Premier Soccer League sides advanced, while the rest are lower division sides.
The draw for the Last-16 was conducted on Wednesday, and the teams now know who they are up against in this round.
Pirates' paired with PSL promotion hopefuls
Orlando Pirates have been drawn against National First Division side Casric Stars.
The Soweto giants saw off the challenge of third-tier side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 4-1 to reach this stage of the competition.
They now come against Casric, who are contending for PSL promotion and are currently second on the NFD table with three points fewer than log leaders Milford FC.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Sundowns face tricky PSL opponents
Mamelodi Sundowns will come up against TS Galaxy and will be the away team in this fixture.
The Brazilians panted to the Last-16 with an unconvincing 2-1 victory over struggling NFD side Gomora United.
It will be the second time for the Rockets to face PSL opposition in this competition this season after edging Marumo Gallants in the Round of 32.
The rest of Nedbank Cup Ro16 fixtures
Stellenbosch FC, who eliminated Kaizer Chiefs, have Golden Arrows as their next opponents in the Nedbank Cup.
Sekhukhune United are gearing up for a date with NFD outfit Pretoria University as they hunt for their first major trophy since being promoted to play top-flight football.
There is also another PSL pairing between Richards Bay and AmaZulu.