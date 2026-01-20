+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tshegofatso Mabasa & Vuyo Letlhapa, Sekhukhune United vs Stellenbosch FC, January 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates loanee Tshegofatso Mabasa sends message to Abdeslam Ouaddou after scoring on Stellenbosch FC debut as Gavin Hunt's tenure begins with Sekhukhune United win

The Buccaneers forward delivered a statement performance on his maiden appearance for the Cape Winelands club. His crucial contribution in the Maroons' shirt on his first game is likely to spark debate about whether the Soweto giants made a mistake in releasing him to spend the rest of the season away from the club.

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Stellenbosch FC, January 2026Backpagepix

    Mabasa makes the difference

    Tshegofatso Mabasa struck just 32 minutes into his Stellenbosch debut as the Cape Winelands side edged Sekhukhune 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

    Connecting a cross from Devin Titus, Mabasa's goal also had to be deflected into the back of the net by Daniel Cardoso. 

    It was the goal which settled matters on this evening in Polokwane. 

  • Gavin Hunt, Stellenbosch, January 2026Stellenbosch

    Good start for Hunt

    This was also Gavin Hunt's first match in charge of Stellenbosch, where he replaced Steve Barker.

    The four-time PSL title-winning coach did not waste time throwing into the fray his new signings Mabasa and Wayde Jooste, while Mosa Lebusa and Kobamelo Kodisang were not in the matchday squad.

    It was a promising start to Hunt's tenure as Stellies seek to stay clear off the relegation zone. 

  • Stellenbosch FCBackpagepix

    Stellies' hope for survival

    After collecting maximum points on the road, Stellenbosch rose a rung on the PSL table from position 14 to 13 as they now look to continue climbing up the ladder under Hunt.

    It was a difficult evening for Sekhukhune who dropped from position three to four as Kaizer Chiefs overtook them after edging Golden Arrows 1-0 at FNB Stadium on the same evening.

    Eric Tinkler and his men have now failed to win in four of their last five league matches.  

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Mabasa's message to Ouaddou

    Scoring on his Stellenbosch debut might serve as Mabasa's reminder to Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. 

    The former Bloemfontein Celtic man was frozen out by the Moroccan coach even after he had proven that he could be a reliable talisman.

    Tuesday's goal might be a huge confidence booster to score more in the upcoming games and convince Pirates to hand him a new deal as his contract expires at the end of the season. 

