Orlando Pirates loanee Tshegofatso Mabasa sends message to Abdeslam Ouaddou after scoring on Stellenbosch FC debut as Gavin Hunt's tenure begins with Sekhukhune United win

Tshegofatso Mabasa struck just 32 minutes into his Stellenbosch debut as the Cape Winelands side edged Sekhukhune 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Connecting a cross from Devin Titus, Mabasa's goal also had to be deflected into the back of the net by Daniel Cardoso.

It was the goal which settled matters on this evening in Polokwane.