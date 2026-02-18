Orlando Pirates legend says 'we have no fear' of Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of blockbuster PSL clash
Pirates and Sundowns square off
Log leaders Orlando Pirates host Mamelodi Sundowns in a high-stakes Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.
Pirates enjoy a six-point gap over Sundowns, but the Pretoria club have a game in hand, so the margins in the league are slender, and this match, despite its importance being downplayed by Pirates coach Abeslam Ouaddou in his pre-match press conference, could very well decide the destination of the league title.
Legendary Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs took a very different approach to the current Buccaneers coach, insisting the fact they are the home side will have a bearing on the outcome of the game.
We have no fear
Speaking on the Soccer Beat podcast ahead of the highly anticipated PSL clash, the former Sea Robbers keeper said Pirates are in form, backed by roaring fans, and treating the match as business as usual.
“Now we come to this Sundowns team. We have no fear. We have no fear of this team,” Josephs declared.
“For us, as you can see from the crowds that turn up every weekend, every game is a big game.
“They are now coming up against a big contender this weekend, and I want to see what they do.
"They’re going to be in an intimidating environment, the black-and-white environment, and they know what’s coming this weekend.”
Ouaddou on early preparations for Sundowns
“About the game, I think it has been a while since we have been preparing for that game," Ouaddou said in a presser.
"Let’s say two weeks ago, we already started to have the game in our mind, even though we were focused on the Nedbank Cup and Marumo Gallants matches as well.
"But we prepared well, mentally and physically. Of course, we played a few days ago, and it is regeneration on our side, and tomorrow we are going to go deeper in terms of tactical [preparations]. But my players are ready," he added.
“I think there is a lot of trust, a lot of confidence, a lot of unity as well, something that talks to us, something that is with us since the beginning of the season, and we are really impatient to play this game," the Moroccan added.
"You know that this kind of games are special for the players, special for the coaches, special for the fans, you know that it is one of the biggest Classicos in Africa.
"So you know that we are not talking about this kind of game only in South Africa.”
“We are talking about this game in all of the continent, so we are really looking forward to playing that game, and I think in the career of a player it is always important to play this kind of game," Ouaddou continued.
"I don’t say that the other games are not important, but especially these ones against Mamelodi Sundowns, against Kaizer Chiefs…
"It is games that everybody is remembered for at the end of the career. We are impatient to play that game," he concluded.
Even bigger test to come?
While the whole country (and beyond) are talking about this top of the table clash, it is not the only tough fixture Pirates face this month.
On February 28, the country will come to a standstill as the old foes Kaizer Chiefs face off against Ouaddou's men in the first Soweto Derby of the season.
In recent years, Chiefs have been struggling with their league form, but that is not true of the 2025/26 season where Amakhosi find themselves in the title mix.
If Pirates fail to beat both sides, then the momentum and points lead they have built up over the preceding months will fall away, leaving their title aspirations very much damaged and in need of repair.