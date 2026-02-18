Orlando Pirates legend says 'we have no fear' of Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of blockbuster PSL clash

“About the game, I think it has been a while since we have been preparing for that game," Ouaddou said in a presser.

"Let’s say two weeks ago, we already started to have the game in our mind, even though we were focused on the Nedbank Cup and Marumo Gallants matches as well.

"But we prepared well, mentally and physically. Of course, we played a few days ago, and it is regeneration on our side, and tomorrow we are going to go deeper in terms of tactical [preparations]. But my players are ready," he added.

“I think there is a lot of trust, a lot of confidence, a lot of unity as well, something that talks to us, something that is with us since the beginning of the season, and we are really impatient to play this game," the Moroccan added.

"You know that this kind of games are special for the players, special for the coaches, special for the fans, you know that it is one of the biggest Classicos in Africa.

"So you know that we are not talking about this kind of game only in South Africa.”

“We are talking about this game in all of the continent, so we are really looking forward to playing that game, and I think in the career of a player it is always important to play this kind of game," Ouaddou continued.

"I don’t say that the other games are not important, but especially these ones against Mamelodi Sundowns, against Kaizer Chiefs…

"It is games that everybody is remembered for at the end of the career. We are impatient to play that game," he concluded.