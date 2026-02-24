Orlando Pirates legend condemns booing of 'scapegoat' Patrick Maswanganyi ahead of Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs - 'We win as a team and we lose as a team'

Just one year ago, Patrick Maswanganyi stepped up to the penalty spot and produced a cheeky 'Panenka' to win the match against Kaizer Chiefs and write himself into the folklore of the Soweto Derby.

Since then, he had struggled for form and found himself in and out of the team until a run of four matches in February brought a return of three goals and one assist that seemed to indicate he was getting back to his best.

Those returns were nowhere to be seen in the shock defeat to Casric Stars over the weekend as 'Tito,' and his teammates struggled to create meaningful chances as they bowed out after a 0-0 draw and then lost the penalty shootout.

During the match, frustrated Pirates fans turned on the attacker and booed him. Legendary left back Innocent Chikoya has hit back at the 'boo-boys' and reminded them that to beat Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, everyone needs to be pulling in the same direction.