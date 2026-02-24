Orlando Pirates legend condemns booing of 'scapegoat' Patrick Maswanganyi ahead of Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs - 'We win as a team and we lose as a team'
96th minute Panenka
Just one year ago, Patrick Maswanganyi stepped up to the penalty spot and produced a cheeky 'Panenka' to win the match against Kaizer Chiefs and write himself into the folklore of the Soweto Derby.
Since then, he had struggled for form and found himself in and out of the team until a run of four matches in February brought a return of three goals and one assist that seemed to indicate he was getting back to his best.
Those returns were nowhere to be seen in the shock defeat to Casric Stars over the weekend as 'Tito,' and his teammates struggled to create meaningful chances as they bowed out after a 0-0 draw and then lost the penalty shootout.
During the match, frustrated Pirates fans turned on the attacker and booed him. Legendary left back Innocent Chikoya has hit back at the 'boo-boys' and reminded them that to beat Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, everyone needs to be pulling in the same direction.
- Backpage
Mind of steel
"I don't think the word 'used as a scapegoat' is the right word. Remember, when the team loses, everybody loses, whether I made the mistake, somebody has to step in for me. We score together, we win as a team and we lose as a team," Chikoya told Soccer Laduma.
"But I think Patrick has proven himself, he has been one of our best players when we played the derby, you remember the chipped penalty?
"So a person who is like that has got character already. I think he has a mind of steel to go and participate again," he said.
- Backpagepix
Different ball game
The former left-back went on to rally fans behind the team again by looking at the bigger picture ahead of the Chiefs' game.
"Remember, we lost the first two games of the season, and we bounced back; we won about 11 games in a row," he continued.
"We're the only team that has got two trophies right now in South Africa. They should learn from the two games they lost when the league started.
"A derby is a whole new different ball game, it's on its own level. The boys just have to go out there, support each other, which is the most important thing, the management is always behind them as they've done," he concluded.
- Backpage
What comes next?
For 'Tito' and his teammates, they have a whole week to hone their preparations for the biggest match on the South African football calendar.
Chiefs do not have that luxury as they face Stellenbosch, who knocked them out of the Nedbank Cup in the previous Round of 32, on Tuesday night at the FNB Stadium.
However, neither team will need much motivating when they step onto the FNB pitch in front of a sold-out 80,000-strong crowd.
Derby bragging rights are worth more than gold.