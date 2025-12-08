Orlando Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine opens up about 'crazy' Chicago Fire bound-Mbokazi insisting he brought 'own Mbekezeli in the group'

Saturday, December 6, was a special day for South Africa international defender Mbekezeali Mbokazi, who played his last game for Orlando Pirates.

The 20-year-old tasted his first competitive football at the highest level in March, despite being 19.

He went on to help the Sea Robbers win the MTN8, and last weekend, he helped them win the Carling Knockout following a 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane; Relebohile Mofokeng scored the lone goal.

The Saturday game is, at least for now, the last time Mbokazi has played for Pirates before another challenge with Chicago Fire, in the Major League Soccer, in the United States.

He has further played a massive role in ensuring his team remain top of the Premier Soccer League table with a two-point advantage over the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns who have played one more game.

The youngster is now focused on delivering the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title with Bafana Bafana.