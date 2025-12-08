Orlando Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine opens up about 'crazy' Chicago Fire bound-Mbokazi insisting he brought 'own Mbekezeli in the group'
Mbekezeli Mbokazi: Came in as a boy, leaving as a man
Saturday, December 6, was a special day for South Africa international defender Mbekezeali Mbokazi, who played his last game for Orlando Pirates.
The 20-year-old tasted his first competitive football at the highest level in March, despite being 19.
He went on to help the Sea Robbers win the MTN8, and last weekend, he helped them win the Carling Knockout following a 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane; Relebohile Mofokeng scored the lone goal.
The Saturday game is, at least for now, the last time Mbokazi has played for Pirates before another challenge with Chicago Fire, in the Major League Soccer, in the United States.
He has further played a massive role in ensuring his team remain top of the Premier Soccer League table with a two-point advantage over the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns who have played one more game.
The youngster is now focused on delivering the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title with Bafana Bafana.
Mbokazi lauded by Chaine
Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has revealed what the changing room will miss from the exit of the bulky centre-back.
“His presence in the dressing room, how he’s crazy and how he jokes around with everyone,” the Bafana Bafana shot stopper told the media.
“He’s been a really important piece of the puzzle in the group. He brought his own Mbekezeli into the group.
“I think the most important thing is that in a team, everyone must bring themselves. That’s the most important thing we’ll miss about him," Chaine concluded.
How did Ouaddou motivate Mbokazi to deliver in his final Bucs game?
Ahead of the Saturday fixture, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals he had a chat with the defender. The former Morocco international has explained the conversation they had.
“Orlando Pirates is one of the big clubs in Africa. Every coach wants to have the best players to compete for titles,” he told the media.
“But it’s the ecosystem of football. Nancy, my former club, I was developed there for four years.
"But after four years, I played two years in the first division, then I had the opportunity to go to the Premier League with Fulham," Ouaddou continued.
“I just want to wish him good luck. I told him before the last game, ‘you need to put the team in the first place, and to win this trophy, and nobody can speak because you win the trophy’, and the guy won the trophy.
“Normally, when football players go to the USA, we wish they’re going to improve, and never forget Orlando Pirates, never forget the national team.
Not because you go to the US, you need to stop improving and make an effort.
“Think of Orlando Pirates, think of the national team, that’s very important," he concluded.
Mbokazi determined to excel abroad
After leaving his mark in Mzansi despite playing in the Premier Soccer League for less than a year, Mbokazi has promised to deliver for his new team.
“I want to thank my teammates — we were able to win this game together,” he stated.
“I want to assure everyone that I won’t disappoint wherever I’m going. Thank you.”
Mbokazi played 40 games for Pirates across all competitions with a return of two goals and as many assists.